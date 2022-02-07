"Substance Use, Pregnancy, and Baby" Symposium Draws on Expertise of Medical, Social Science Professionals

Phoenix, AZ, Feb. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- This one-day symposium draws on the expertise of professionals from multiple medical and social science fields to address drug/medication-related issues and psychosocial issues faced by pregnant women who have substance use disorders. This event, which will take place on Thursday, March 10, kicks off 4 days of programming as part of the American College of Medical Toxicology (ACMT) 2022 Annual Scientific Meeting.

Symposium chair, Kurt Kleinschmidt, MD, FACMT, FASAM, a Professor of Emergency Medicine, Division of Medical Toxicology at UT Southwestern Medical Center, is also the Medical Director of the Perinatal Intervention Program at Parkland Health and Hospital System in Dallas, TX. The focus of this symposium presents a unique opportunity to bring together medical and social science wordls to offer a timely and pertinent education opportunity for professionals from both spheres.

Continuing Education credits are available for:

ACCME - Medical and Physicians Assistants | ACPE - Pharmacy | ACOG - Obstetricians & Gynecologists | ANCC - Nursing | ASWB - Social Work | NHEC - National Commission for Health Education Credentialing

Target Audience:



Healthcare Professionals: including those working in neonatal perinatal medicine, pediatrics, obstetrics & gynecology, addiction medicine, emergency medicine

Social Work Professionals: including those working in medical, legal, family & protective services settings

Substance Use Disorder Treatment Professionals: including counselors, psychiatric professionals, harm reduction specialists

Symposium presenters include medical professionals who specialize in forensic and medical toxicology, addiction medicine, neonatal care, obstetrics, and women’s and children’s health, in addition to representatives from child protective services, and community leaders.

The sessions will include a mix of formal presentations and case discussions with a focus on substance use disorders and the social implications of the substance use. Drug classes that will be addressed include opioids, alcohol, methamphetamine, and cannabis. Topics will include drug testing approaches and implications, and the impact of drug testing upon child protective services decision-making.

Symposium highlights:

Addiction vs. SUD vs. Physical Dependence

Kurt Kleinschmidt, MD, FACMT, FASAM, Professor of Emergency Medicine, Division of Medical Toxicology, UT Southwestern Medical Center; Medical Director, Perinatal Intervention Program, Parkland Health and Hospital System, Dallas, TX

The Mother-Baby Dyad

Irene Sandate, DNP, APRN, NNP-BC, C-ONQS, VP/Associate CNO, Women’s and Children’s Services, University Health, San Antonio TX

Pregnancy & Opioids

Lisa M. Cleveland, PhD, APRN, CPNP, IBCLC, FAAN, Professor, UT San Antonio School of Nursing, San Antonio, TX

Mishka Terplan, MD, MPH, FACOG, DFASAM, Senior Physician Research Scientist, Friends Research Institute, Inc., Baltimore, MD

NAS – Opioids and Other Agents

Lori A. Devlin-Phinney, DO, MHA, Associate Professor, Pediatrics, Director Neonatal Fellowship Program, University of Louisville School of Medicine, Louisville, KY

Lactation and Substance Use Disorders

Kelly McGlothen-Bell, PhD, RN, IBCLC, Assistant Professor, UT San Antonio School of Nursing, San Antonio, TX

Pregnancy & Alcohol

Dan Dubovsky, MSW, FASD Specialist, Philadelphia, PA

Pregnancy & Marijuana

Tricia E. Wright, MD, MS, FACOG, DFASAM, Professor, Ob/Gyn&RS, University of California, San Francisco, CA

Pregnancy & Methamphetamine

Tricia E. Wright, MD, MS, FACOG, DFASAM, Professor, Ob/Gyn&RS, University of California, San Francisco, CA

Laboratory Testing of the Newborn Child from a SUD Related Pregnancy

Kari Midthun, PhD, F-ABFT, Forensic Toxicologist, NMS Labs, Horsham, PA

Marco Quesada, Investigations, Substance Use Program Specialist, Department of Family & Protective Services, State of Texas, Austin, TX

