Mullen & Mullen Law Firm Named as the Official Event Sponsor of Ticketstock 2022

Dallas, Feb. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Leading Dallas law firm Mullen & Mullen Personal Injury Law Firm is pleased to announce that it is the official sponsor of the locally loved annual Ticketstock 2022 event led by leading radio station 1310 The Ticket.

The annual celebration is a 2-day series of events commemorating the popular sports radio station’s 28th birthday. Ticketstock 2022 will be a grand event like every year, graced by esteemed sports celebrities including Pro Football Hall of Famer Deion Sanders.

Ticketstock 2022 is scheduled for February 18 and 19, 2022. The event will be hosted at Plano Event Center, Plano, Texas and is free to attend.

Ticketstock has grown over the years; initially attracting a few hundred fans when it first debuted in the 90s, it now attracts around 10,000 attendees each year. This year is expected to see similar numbers. Added to the famous headline speaker Deion Sanders, the upcoming 2022 Ticketsock will have roundtables and AMA’s featuring other notable sports figures. There will also be beer, food, bingo, games, and many other attractions including a concert by the Ticket Timewasters.

Commenting on the event, Shane Mullen, attorney and Partner at Mullen & Mullen Law Firm, shared that he has been a long-time listener of the radio giant and a huge “P1” (a radio term referring to ardent listeners), and they are excited to be the official sponsor and co-promote Ticketstock 2022.

“The Ticket personalities make us laugh and smile every single day. In the last couple years, The Ticket was there for us when we needed our spirits lifted the most. Mullen & Mullen Personal Injury Law Firm is proud to be part of Ticket Stock 2022 and we look forward to the opportunity to give back to our community”, stated Shane.

Founded in 1982 by veteran injury attorney Regis L. Mullen, Mullen & Mullen Law Firm is one of the longest standing injury firms in the Dallas / Fort Worth metroplex. Among its numerous accolades, the firm has been awarded with the honor of “Top Injury Law Firm in Dallas” (based on client satisfaction) by Top Choice Awards for three years in a row (2019, 2020, and 2021) as well as enjoying multiple Top 10 Settlements awards for the Texas region.

The Dallas injury attorneys at Mullen & Mullen Law Firm are experts in all kinds of personal injury cases, ranging from car accidents to slip and fall to wrongful death to dog bites to workplace injuries to traumatic injury to product liability, and other claims.

The firm describes its history as unique in that its founder, Regis Mullen, worked as a claims professional in the insurance industry prior to becoming an attorney, lending him a uniquely insider perspective of some of the companies the firm faces in claims on behalf of clients. With 89 years of combined experience, and a record of representing thousands of clients across North Texas, Mullen & Mullen has established itself as a mainstay in the region. In addition to its head office in Dallas, Mullen & Mullen Law Firm has offices in Plano, Frisco, and Fort Worth as well as an office in St. Louis, Missouri.

“Added to our years of experience and highly successful track record for decades, another major factor that separates us from the rest is that we always consider our clients as our family members. We want every client we help to feel like they’re being taken care of by people who truly love their community and the people that make it up.”

