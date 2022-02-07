Tingo Inc. Announces Launch of New Corporate Website

NEW YORK, Feb. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via InvestorWire -- Tingo Inc. (OTC Markets: TMNA) (“Tingo” or the “Company”) announces today that it has launched a new corporate website at http://www.tingoinc.com. The new website is intended to comply with the disclosure standards of the New York Stock Exchange, which requires Tingo to provide, among other things, investor access to the Company’s SEC filings; stock price information; and disclosure of the charters of the Company’s audit, compensation, and nominating and corporate governance committees.

Also provided on the website are Tingo’s archived press releases and other relevant information, including a recent cover story in Forbes Africa about the Company and a profile of key members of its management team and board.

Commenting on the new website, Tingo founder and CEO Dozy Mmobuosi stated: “Tingo is a transformative company that positively impacts the lives of millions of people every day. Our new website represents a small but significant step in introducing ourselves and our exciting company to our shareholders and the wider investor community. It also provides our valuable constituents with a window into current information about Tingo and keeps them informed about new developments and where we are headed. Over time, we intend to add additional features to our site to make it an even better resource for the public.”

About Tingo

Tingo is is the leading agri-fintech company operating in Africa, with a marketplace platform that empowers social upliftment through mobile, technology and financial access for rural farming communities. With approximately 9 million customers and over 30 million mobile devices sold, Tingo is seeking to expand its operations across select markets in Africa. The Company’s strategic plan is to become the eminent Pan-African agri-fintech business, delivering social upliftment and financial inclusion to millions of SME farmers and women-led businesses. Additional information about the Company can be found at www.tingoinc.com.

Safe Harbor and Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements regarding possible future circumstances. These forward-looking statements are based upon the Company’s current expectations and assumptions and are subject to various risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated in such forward-looking statements including, in particular, any risks and uncertainties with respect to the Company’s operations, as well as those contained in the Company’s quarterly, annual and periodic filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Actual results, events and performance may differ. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as to the date hereof. The Company undertakes no obligation to release publicly any revisions to these forward-looking statements that may be made to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events. The inclusion of any statement in this release does not constitute an admission by the Company or any other person that the events or circumstances described in such statements are material.

Contacts

Corporate and Media Contacts:

Tingo, Inc.

(646) 847-0144

Wire Service Contact

InvestorWire (IW)

Los Angeles, California

www.InvestorWire.com

212.418.1217 Office

Editor@InvestorWire.com