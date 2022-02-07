Cambridge Isotope Laboratories, Inc. (CIL) Hires Ashley Schultz as New Regional Sales Manager

TEWKSBURY, Mass., Feb. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cambridge Isotope Laboratories, Inc. (CIL) is pleased to announce the hire of Ashley Schultz as a new Regional Sales Manager. Schultz will lead sales for CIL in the Mid-Atlantic and Southeast regions, covering Pennsylvania, Delaware, Maryland, West Virginia, Virginia, Kentucky, Tennessee, North Carolina, South Carolina, Alabama, Georgia, and Florida.

"It is my pleasure to welcome Ashley to CIL," said Greg Whitney, Global Sales Director. "Ashley's comprehensive industry knowledge and successful record of accomplishment adds to our commitment in supporting our customers. We are excited to have her on board as we continue to grow and evolve as a business to reach new heights."

Schultz spent five years at Microtek, where she worked in Sales and Business Development. During this time, she contributed in numerous impactful ways, independently driving top-line business growth in core markets, helping to commercialize new R&D products from inception to launch, and partnering with key customers and collaborators to secure strategic opportunities. Schultz's previous experience also boasts 9+ years of combined bench chemistry experience at Daychem, Dupont, and Sigma-Aldrich / Isotec.

During this time, she developed "hands-on" experience with a wide variety of analytical techniques and synthetic chemistry processes. She has also participated directly in the synthesis of isotopically labeled compounds in cGMP labs for use in a broad range of industrial and life sciences applications.

"CIL presented the perfect opportunity for me to continue growing professionally and personally," states Schultz. "I'm extremely passionate about chemistry and enjoy sales and business development immensely. Being able to help scientists and researchers solve challenges that impact so many of us gives me a profound sense of accomplishment. I'm looking forward to a wonderful future with CIL."

About Cambridge Isotope Laboratories, Inc.

CIL is the world's largest manufacturer and global supplier of stable isotopes and stable isotope-labeled compounds used in research, environmental, neonatal, pharmaceutical, medical diagnostic, OLED, and industrial markets. CIL is an operating business owned by Otsuka Pharmaceuticals. The CIL business consists of two facilities in the Boston, MA, area; a large isotope-enrichment production plant in Xenia, OH; CIL China; CIL Canada; ABX in Dresden, Germany; and Eurisotop in Saclay, France.

For more information on CIL, visit isotope.com.

Contact Information:

Crissy Krisko

Phone: 1.978.749.8000

Fax: 1.978.749.2768

www.isotope.com

