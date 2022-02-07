Global Oil and Gas Automation Market Research Report 2021: Disruptive Technologies Driving Efficiency, Safety, and Sustainability

Dublin, Feb. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Oil and Gas Automation Growth Opportunities" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This study takes a detailed look at the growth dynamics of the oil and gas automation market for upstream operations, with a specific focus on 4 main segments: operational technologies, which includes distributed control systems, programmable logic controllers, electronics manufacturing services, supervisory control and data acquisition systems, and others; the Internet of Things; robotics; and artificial intelligence.
The global oil and gas market is currently going through an unprecedented transformation, triggered by efforts to reduce carbon emissions and rely on more renewable and environmentally friendly energy sources. The digitalization and automation of processes accompanying this shift represent enormous opportunities, and the market is poised to witness significant growth in the years ahead. Spurred by technology innovation, the automation market will play a critical role in driving the efficiency and safety of the global oil and gas market.
The study also includes market sizing and revenue forecasts, competitive analysis, regional analysis, segmentation by technology, and a full assessment of the key trends driving growth and influencing future market opportunities.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Strategic Imperatives
- Why Is It Increasingly Difficult to Grow?
- The Strategic Imperative
- The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the Oil and Gas Automation Market
- Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine
2. Growth Environment, Oil and Gas Automation Market
- Growth Environment
- Growth Environment for Oil and Gas Automation
3. Growth Opportunity Analysis, Oil and Gas Automation Market
- Scope of Analysis
- Market Segmentation
- Market Segmentation by Region
- Market Segmentation by Technology
- Key Competitors
- Key Customers
- Key Competitors by Technology
- Industry SWOT Analysis by Region
- Growth Drivers
- Growth Driver Analysis
- Market Drivers Impact by Region
- Growth Restraints
- Growth Restraint Analysis
- Market Restraints Impact by Region
- Key Growth Metrics
- Forecast Assumptions
- Revenue Forecast
- Revenue Forecast by Technology
- Revenue Forecast by Region
- Revenue Forecast Analysis
- Revenue Forecast Analysis by Technology
- Revenue Forecast Analysis by Region
- Percent Revenue by Technology
- Percent Revenue Analysis by Technology
- Competitive Environment
- Revenue Share
4. Growth Opportunity Analysis, AI
- Key Growth Metrics
- Revenue Forecast
- Revenue Forecast by Region
- Revenue Forecast Analysis
- Revenue Forecast Analysis by Region
5. Growth Opportunity Analysis, IoT
- Key Growth Metrics
- Revenue Forecast
- Revenue Forecast by Region
- Revenue Forecast Analysis
- Revenue Forecast Analysis by Region
6. Growth Opportunity Analysis, Robotics
- Key Growth Metrics
- Revenue Forecast
- Revenue Forecast by Region
- Revenue Forecast Analysis
- Revenue Forecast Analysis by Region
7. Growth Opportunity Analysis, OT
- Key Growth Metrics
- Revenue Forecast
- Revenue Forecast by Region
- Revenue Forecast Analysis
- Revenue Forecast Analysis by Region
8. Growth Opportunity Universe, Oil and Gas Automation Market
- Growth Opportunity 1 - AI as a Tool to Achieve Sustainability
- Growth Opportunity 2 - Robotics for the Upstream Sector
- Growth Opportunity 3 - IoT for Boosting Efficiency
9. Next Steps
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/jy30iz