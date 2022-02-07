RECOGNIZED EMPLOYEE BENEFITS THOUGHT LEADER JAY KIRSCHBAUM JOINS WORLD INSURANCE ASSOCIATES

Tinton Falls, NJ, Feb. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- World Insurance Associates LLC (World), announced today that compliance attorney and employee benefits thought leader Jay Kirschbaum has joined the firm as the director of compliance for its employee benefits practice. In this role, Kirschbaum will keep World’s clients and prospects updated on changing regulations impacting employee benefits programs via published articles and blogs, webinars, workshops, seminars, and industry events.

“Jay is a highly recognized thought leader in the employee benefits space, and I am thrilled that he has joined our team as we continue to invest in bench strength to support our middle and large market clients,” said Jennifer Barton, World’s Head of Benefits North America. “Jay’s experience combines a high level of technical expertise with creative and practical business-oriented solutions in the design, administration and compliance of health and welfare benefits, particularly group medical plans and fringe benefit programs. He is uniquely positioned to provide tremendous value to our clients.”

“Joining World is a natural next step in my career after spending almost 20 years leading legal, compliance, and research teams at major consultancy firms,” said Jay Kirschbaum, director of compliance for World’s employee benefits practice. “I’m excited to provide World’s producers and clients with guidance on statutory and regulatory provisions, compliance issues and taxation matters that affect our clients’ employee benefits programs.

Kirschbaum has more than 30 years of experience as a tax attorney specializing in employee benefits and the application of a broad range of compensation and employer-sponsored benefits programs. He has held leadership roles at Lockton, Aon Risk Solutions, Willis Towers Watson and MetLife. Jay holds an LL.M in taxation from New York University School of Law, a J.D. from University of Arizona College of Law, and a B.S. in Business Administration from Washington University in St. Louis.

“Jay is a phenomenal addition to our new employee benefits team and I have no doubt that he will be a tremendous partner to our clients,” said Rich Eknoian, World’s Chief Executive Officer. “His extensive background in the employee benefits space will enable World to stay at the forefront of this ever-changing industry so we can better serve our clients.”

