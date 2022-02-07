Global Laparoscopic Power Morcellators Market to Surpass US$ 153.5 Million by 2028, Says Coherent Market Insights (CMI)

SEATTLE, Feb. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Coherent Market Insights, the global laparoscopic power morcellators market is estimated to be valued at US$ 102.1 million in 2021 and is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 5.3 % during the forecast period (2021-2028).

Key Trends and Analysis of the Global Laparoscopic Power Morcellators Market:

Key trends in the market include increasing prevalence of uterus fibroids, increasing product clearance by regulatory authorities, and inorganic activities such as partnership, collaborations, etc.

Increasing prevalence of endometriosis is expected to drive the growth of the global laparoscopic power morcellators market over the forecast period. For instance, on March 31, 2021, World Health Organization (WHO) released fact sheet for prevalence of endometriosis which is a disease where tissue similar to the lining of the uterus grows outside the uterus, causing pain and/or infertility, where it is mentioned that endometriosis affects roughly 10%, around 190 million of reproductive age women and girls globally.

Market players are engaged in research and development activities for their product to receive approval from regulatory authorities. For instance, ARK surgical Ltd, a medical device company based in Israel, developed power morcellators called LapBox, which contains features like double-barrier-walled tissue containment system, constant volume and constant air pressure, different sizes of ports, operates in inflated abdomen. The device has successfully completed first in human study and the company is working towards the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) submission and launch of product in the year 2022.

Key Market Takeaways:

Increasing prevalence of uterine cancer is expected to drive the growth of the global laparoscopic power morcellators market over the forecast period. For instance, National Cancer institute released cancer stat facts which states that uterine cancer estimated cases in 2021 were 66,570 and number of deaths occurred due to uterine cancer were12940, which represents 3.5% of all new uterine cancer cases in the U.S.

Among regions, North America is expected to hold a dominant position in the global laparoscopic power morcellators market over the forecast period, owing to increasing prevalence of uterine cancer in the U.S. population. For instance, according to the American cancer society in 2021, new cases of uterine cancer were 66,570 and 12,940 women in the U.S. died due to uterine cancer.

Competitive Landscape:

Key players operating in the global laparoscopic power morcellators market include LiNA Medical, Blue Endo, Johnson and Johnson, Endomedium, Hangzhou Kangji Medical Instruments, WISAP Medical Technology, Nouvag, Zhejiang Geyi Medical Instrument, Karl Storz GmbH, Medtronic, Richard Wolf GmbH, Lumenis (Boston Scientific Corporation), Nouvag AG, RUDOLF Medical GmbH, and Olympus Corporation.

Market segmentation:

Global Laparoscopic Power Morcellators Market, By Application: Hysterectomy Myomectomy Others

Global Laparoscopic Power Morcellators Market, By End User: Hospitals and clinics Surgical Centers

Global Laparoscopic Power Morcellators Market, By Region: North America By Country: U.S. Canada Latin America By Country: Brazil Mexico Argentina Rest of Latin America Europe By Country: U.K. Germany Italy Spain France Russia Rest of Europe Asia Pacific By Country: Australia India China Japan ASEAN South Korea Rest of Asia Pacific Middle East By Country: GCC Israel Rest of Middle East Africa By Country/Region: South Africa Central Africa North Africa



