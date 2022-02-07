U.S. Workplace Stress Management Market - Industry Outlook & Forecast 2027 - Arizton

Chicago, Feb. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The U.S. workplace stress management market is projected to reach revenue of USD 3.7 billion and growing at a CAGR of over 8% during the period 2022−2027.







Key Highlights

The US workplace stress management market would realize an absolute growth of 60.90% in terms of revenue in the period between 2021-2027.

Mental workplace stress management segment accounted for majority share of the US workplace stress management market in 2021 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.64% during the forecast period in terms of revenue.

Stress assessment segment dominated the US workplace stress management market with a revenue share of 36.22% in 2021 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.40% by the end of 2027.

Personal fitness trainers segment dominates the US workplace stress management market in 2021 and is expected to add over USD 620.19 million revenue during the forecast period.

By location, on-premise segment dominated the US workplace stress management market with a revenue share of 75.13% in 2021 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.04% by the end of 2027.

Large private sector accounted for majority share of the US workplace stress management market in 2021 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.55% 1during the forecast period in terms of revenue.





U.S. Workplace Stress Management Market - Segmentation Analysis

The stress assessment segment is expected to witness an absolute growth of over 62% in terms of revenue by the end of 2027. As yoga and meditation have positive effects on workplace stress management. Yoga and meditation will grow at the highest CAGR in this segment across U.S. market.

Larger companies are more likely to offer on-premise services as they have access to more resources in terms of budgets, space, and personnel, unlike smaller companies that typically outsource them. The change in lifestyle and the introduction of work from home concept has created high demand for on premise services. The US workplace on-premise segment in the stress management market is projected to reach USD 2.8 billion by 2027.

Southern US employees strongly believe that stress management is crucial and can strongly impact a person’s health. Southerners acknowledge the role that stress management programs can play in helping them with managing stress and lifestyle or behavior changes. Thereby, creating high growth of the workplace stress management industry across the region.





Market Segmentation by Type

Mental

Physical

Market Segmentation by Service

Stress Assessment

Yoga and Meditation

Progress Tracking Metrics

Resilience Training

Others





Market Segmentation by Delivery Mode

Personal Fitness Trainers

Meditation Specialists

Individual Counselors

Others

Market Segmentation by Location

On-Premise

Off-Premise

Market Segmentation by End-User

Large Private Sector

Medium Private Sector

Public Sector

Small Private Sector

Non-Profit Organizations

Others

Market Segmentation by Geography

Southern US

Western US

Mid-West US

North-East US





U.S. Workplace Stress Management Market - Competitive Analysis

Over the past couple of years, the U.S. workplace stress management market has witnessed the entry of a lot of external players offering in-house services by large businesses and other entities in the health and fitness space with membership discounts to drive the industry share. The adoption of merging two platforms is being witnessed among several vendors that is creating high traction in the US market. Moreover, areas that have dense populations and house major business centers such as New York, Texas, and California, along with states with headquarters of large corporations, such as Illinois, are creating lucrative opportunities for market vendors.





PROMINENT VENDORS

ComPsych

LabCorp

CVS Health (ActiveHealth)

CuraLinc Healthcare

Marino Wellness





OTHER PROMINENT VENDORS

Asset Health

Fitbit

Wellsource

Sol Wellness

Vitality

Virgin Pulse

Active Wellness

Aduro

Alyfe Wellbeing Strategies

Beacon Health Options

Castlight

Ceridian

Corporate Fitness Works

HealthCheck360

Integrated Wellness Partners

Healthfitness

Provant Health Solutions

Lifestart

Exos

Karelia Health

