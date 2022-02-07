U.S. Workplace Stress Management Market - Industry Outlook & Forecast 2027 - Arizton

Chicago, Feb. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The U.S. workplace stress management market is projected to reach revenue of USD 3.7 billion and growing at a CAGR of over 8% during the period 2022−2027.
Key Highlights
- The US workplace stress management market would realize an absolute growth of 60.90% in terms of revenue in the period between 2021-2027.
- Mental workplace stress management segment accounted for majority share of the US workplace stress management market in 2021 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.64% during the forecast period in terms of revenue.
- Stress assessment segment dominated the US workplace stress management market with a revenue share of 36.22% in 2021 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.40% by the end of 2027.
- Personal fitness trainers segment dominates the US workplace stress management market in 2021 and is expected to add over USD 620.19 million revenue during the forecast period.
- By location, on-premise segment dominated the US workplace stress management market with a revenue share of 75.13% in 2021 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.04% by the end of 2027.
- Large private sector accounted for majority share of the US workplace stress management market in 2021 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.55% 1during the forecast period in terms of revenue.
U.S. Workplace Stress Management Market - Segmentation Analysis
- The stress assessment segment is expected to witness an absolute growth of over 62% in terms of revenue by the end of 2027. As yoga and meditation have positive effects on workplace stress management. Yoga and meditation will grow at the highest CAGR in this segment across U.S. market.
- Larger companies are more likely to offer on-premise services as they have access to more resources in terms of budgets, space, and personnel, unlike smaller companies that typically outsource them. The change in lifestyle and the introduction of work from home concept has created high demand for on premise services. The US workplace on-premise segment in the stress management market is projected to reach USD 2.8 billion by 2027.
- Southern US employees strongly believe that stress management is crucial and can strongly impact a person’s health. Southerners acknowledge the role that stress management programs can play in helping them with managing stress and lifestyle or behavior changes. Thereby, creating high growth of the workplace stress management industry across the region.
Market Segmentation by Type
- Mental
- Physical
Market Segmentation by Service
- Stress Assessment
- Yoga and Meditation
- Progress Tracking Metrics
- Resilience Training
- Others
Market Segmentation by Delivery Mode
- Personal Fitness Trainers
- Meditation Specialists
- Individual Counselors
- Others
Market Segmentation by Location
- On-Premise
- Off-Premise
Market Segmentation by End-User
- Large Private Sector
- Medium Private Sector
- Public Sector
- Small Private Sector
- Non-Profit Organizations
- Others
Market Segmentation by Geography
- Southern US
- Western US
- Mid-West US
- North-East US
U.S. Workplace Stress Management Market - Competitive Analysis
Over the past couple of years, the U.S. workplace stress management market has witnessed the entry of a lot of external players offering in-house services by large businesses and other entities in the health and fitness space with membership discounts to drive the industry share. The adoption of merging two platforms is being witnessed among several vendors that is creating high traction in the US market. Moreover, areas that have dense populations and house major business centers such as New York, Texas, and California, along with states with headquarters of large corporations, such as Illinois, are creating lucrative opportunities for market vendors.
U.S. Workplace Stress Management Market - Table of Content
1 Research Methodology
2 Research Objectives
3 Research Process
4 Scope & Coverage
4.1 Market Definition
4.1.1 Inclusions
4.1.2 Exclusions
4.1.3 Market Estimation Caveats
4.2 Base Year
4.3 Scope of The Study
4.4 Market Segments
4.4.1 Market Segmentation by Type
4.4.2 Market Segmentation by Service
4.4.3 Market Segmentation by Delivery Mode
4.4.4 Market Segmentation by Location
4.4.5 Market Segmentation by End-User
4.4.6 Market Segmentation by Geography
5 Report Assumptions & Caveats
5.1 Key Caveats
5.2 Currency Conversion
5.3 Market Derivation
6 Market at a Glance
7 Introduction
7.1 Overview
7.1.1 Causes of Stress
7.1.2 Technological Advancements
7.1.3 Cost of Stress to US Corporates
7.1.4 Stressed Workers in The US Automotive Industry
7.1.5 Model of The Stress Process
7.1.6 Stress Management Techniques
7.1.7 Income Analysis in the US
7.1.8 Historical Data
7.2 Impact of Covid-19
8 Market Opportunities & Trends
8.1 Rising Attention Toward Occupational Safety and Health Regulations
8.2 Employee Turnover Rate
8.3 Stress Encountered by Women Being Higher Due to Covid-19
8.4 Increasing Use of Artificial Intelligence
9 Market Growth Enablers
9.1 Rise in the Number of Working Hours
9.2 Increasing Awareness of Stress Management
9.3 Changing Needs of Employees
10 Market Restraints
10.1 Increased Sense of Anxiety
10.2 Low Participation of Employees
10.3 Barriers and Stigma in Workplace Stress Management
11 Market Landscape
11.1 Market Size & Forecast
11.2 Five Forces Analysis
11.2.1 Threat of New Entrants
11.2.2 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
11.2.3 Bargaining Power of Buyers
11.2.4 Threat of Substitutes
11.2.5 Competitive Rivalry
12 Stress Management Type
12.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine
12.2 Market Overview
12.3 Mental
12.3.1 Market Size & Forecast
12.3.2 Market by Region
12.4 Physical
12.4.1 Market Size & Forecast
12.4.2 Market by Region
13 Service
13.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine
13.2 Market Overview
13.3 Stress Assessment
13.3.1 Market Size & Forecast
13.3.2 Market by Region
13.4 Yoga & Meditation
13.4.1 Market Size & Forecast
13.4.2 Market by Region
13.5 Progress Tracking Metrics
13.5.1 Market Size & Forecast
13.5.2 Market by Region
13.6 Resilience Training
13.6.1 Market Size & Forecast
13.6.2 Market by Region
13.7 Others
13.7.1 Market Size & Forecast
13.7.2 Market by Region
14 Delivery Mode
14.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine
14.2 Market Overview
14.3 Personal Fitness Trainers
14.3.1 Market Size & Forecast
14.3.2 Market by Region
14.4 Meditation Specialists
14.4.1 Market Size & Forecast
14.4.2 Market by Region
14.5 Individual Counselors
14.5.1 Market Size & Forecast
14.5.2 Market by Region
14.6 Others
14.6.1 Market Size & Forecast
14.6.2 Market by Region
15 Location
15.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine
15.2 Market Overview
15.3 On-Premise
15.3.1 Market Size & Forecast
15.3.2 Market by Region
15.4 Off-Premise
15.4.1 Market Size & Forecast
15.4.2 Market by Region
16 End-User
16.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine
16.2 Market Overview
16.3 Large Private Sector
16.3.1 Market Size & Forecast
16.3.2 Market by Region
16.4 Medium Private Sector
16.4.1 Market Size & Forecast
16.4.2 Market by Region
16.5 Public Sector
16.5.1 Market Size & Forecast
16.5.2 Market by Region
16.6 Small Private Sector
16.6.1 Market Size & Forecast
16.6.2 Market by Region
16.7 Non-Profit Organizations
16.7.1 Market Size & Forecast
16.7.2 Market by Region
16.8 Others
16.8.1 Market Size & Forecast
16.8.2 Market by Region
PROMINENT VENDORS
- ComPsych
- LabCorp
- CVS Health (ActiveHealth)
- CuraLinc Healthcare
- Marino Wellness
OTHER PROMINENT VENDORS
- Asset Health
- Fitbit
- Wellsource
- Sol Wellness
- Vitality
- Virgin Pulse
- Active Wellness
- Aduro
- Alyfe Wellbeing Strategies
- Beacon Health Options
- Castlight
- Ceridian
- Corporate Fitness Works
- HealthCheck360
- Integrated Wellness Partners
- Healthfitness
- Provant Health Solutions
- Lifestart
- Exos
- Karelia Health
