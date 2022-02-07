English Finnish Swedish

Aktia Bank Plc

Stock Exchange Release

7 February 2022 at 4.15 p.m.

Aktia Bank Plc’s Incentive Plans 2022–2023

Share Savings Plan

The Board of Directors of Aktia Bank Plc has decided on a continuation of AktiaUna, a long-term share savings plan for the employees of the Aktia Group, that was launched in 2018 to support the implementation of Aktia’s strategy.

The objective of the share savings plan is to motivate Aktia’s employees to invest in Aktia shares and to own shares in Aktia. The objective is also to align the interests and commitment of the employees and management to work for a good value development and increased shareholder value in the long-term. The plan consists of two parts, the share savings plan for all Aktia employees, AktiaUna, and the performance share plan for the Group key personnel, AktiaUna PSP. AktiaUna PSP is based on the share savings in AktiaUna.

AktiaUna share savings plan offers approximately 950 Aktia employees the opportunity to save 2–4% of their salaries (the members of the Group’s Executive Committee up to 12% and selected key employees up to 7%) and with this savings amount regularly acquire Aktia shares at a 10% discount. Furthermore, the participants are motivated by granting them free matching shares against shares acquired in AktiaUna share savings plan after approximately two years. The prerequisite for receiving matching shares is that an employee holds the acquired shares until the end of the holding period, and their employment at Aktia has not terminated before the end of the holding period.

The value of the matching shares during the savings period 2022–2023 amounts to a maximum total of 2,800,000 euros upon the launch of the plan. At an Aktia share price of 11.52 euros, this amount corresponds to the value of approximately 240,000 Aktia shares. The final cost of the plan depends on the number of participants and shares acquired in the plan by the employees.

In addition to AktiaUna share savings plan, approximately 30 Group key employees, including the CEO and the members of the Group’s Executive Committee, will be offered a possibility to participate in AktiaUna PSP performance share plan. The potential reward from the performance-based part is based on the number of shares that the key employee acquires in AktiaUna share savings plan, as well as how well the performance criteria are achieved during the performance period. The performance criteria of the performance period 2022–2023 are the Aktia Group’s comparable operating profit (60%) and net commission income (40%). The reward based on the performance period will be paid in five instalments after the end of the performance period in 2024, 2025, 2026, 2027 and 2028, partly in Aktia shares and partly in cash. Shares received as a reward cannot be transferred within one year of the payment of the reward instalment.

The value of the performance-based reward during the performance period 2022–2023 amounts to a maximum total of 3,950,000 euros upon the launch of the plan. At an Aktia share price of 11.52 euros, this amount corresponds to the value of approximately 340,000 Aktia shares. The final cost of the plan depends on the number of shares that the key employees acquire in AktiaUna share savings plan, as well as on the achievement of the targets of the performance criteria of the performance period.

Business Areas’ Performance-Based Incentive Plan

The Board of Directors of Aktia Bank Plc has decided to launch a new performance-based incentive plan 2022–2023 for the key employees of Aktia’s business areas. The objective of the new plan is to support the company’s strategy by motivating the key employees to achieve financial and strategic targets set for key employees’ own business area.

The plan includes one 1-year performance period, calendar year 2022. The performance period is followed by an approximately 14-month restriction period. During the performance period 2022, the reward from the plan is based on each business area’s operating profit and strategic performance criterion. Participation in the program requires participation in AktiaUna share savings plan.

The cash reward earned based on the performance period will be converted into Aktia shares after the performance period and will be paid in five instalments after the end of the restriction period in 2024, 2025, 2026, 2027 and 2028, partly in Aktia shares and partly in cash. The cash portion is intended to cover taxes and tax-related costs arising from the reward to the key employee. Shares received as a reward cannot be transferred within one year of the payment of the reward instalment.

At the target level, the maximum value of the reward based on the performance period is 1,500,000 euros in total upon the launch of the plan. At an Aktia share price of 11.52 euros, this amount corresponds to the value of approximately 130,000 Aktia shares. The final cost of the plan depends on the achievement of the targets of the performance criteria of the performance period and on the conversion price of the share after the end of the performance period. During the performance period 2022, approximately 50 key employees belong to the target group of the plan. The same persons may not be included in the performance-based part of the share savings plan and in the performance-based incentive programme for the segments.

The Board of Directors will annually decide on the launch of a new savings period of the share savings plan as well as on the performance-based part of the share savings plan, and on the launch of performance periods of the business areas’ performance-based incentive plan.

