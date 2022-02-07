Barefoot Coders Achieves Application Development Specialization in Google Cloud Partner Advantage Program

NEW YORK, Feb. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Barefoot Coders today announced that it has achieved the Application Development Partner Specialization in Google Cloud Partner Advantage. By earning the Partner Specialization, Barefoot Coders has proven their expertise and success in building customer solutions in the Application Development field using Google Cloud technology.

Specializations in the Google Cloud Partner Advantage Program are designed to provide Google Cloud customers with qualified partners that have demonstrated technical proficiency and proven success in specialized solutions and service areas.

Barefoot Coders, a Google Cloud Partner, achieved the Partner Specialization in Application Development on Jan. 23, 2022, by demonstrating deep knowledge and capabilities of Google Cloud infrastructure solutions architecture and development. Google Cloud products included in this specialization include Anthos, Apigee, App Engine, Cloud Build, Cloud CDN, Cloud Datastore, Cloud Endpoints, Cloud Functions, Cloud IAM, Cloud Pub/Sub, Cloud Spanner, Cloud SQL, Cloud Storage, Cloud Run, Cloud Scheduler, Cloud Source Repositories, Cloud Tasks, Compute Engine, Container Builder, Container Registry, Firebase, Kubernetes Engine, and Stackdriver (Cloud Operations Suite).

Founded in 2013, Barefoot Coders has amassed a wealth of expertise in various technologies through consistent delivery excellence and a relentless commitment to exceptional customer experiences. Barefoot plans to continue its heavy investment in its Google Cloud infrastructure and application development practices, helping businesses of all sizes leverage the benefits of public cloud.

About Barefoot Coders

Barefoot Coders is a boutique software and technical infrastructure development studio, helping organizations scale through cloud-native solutions. Barefoot Coders is a Google Cloud Platform services delivery partner and has helped customers across North America ranging from startups to Fortune 50 companies adopt, govern, and innovate within their public cloud footprint.

Contact: Jason Berlinsky <jason@barefootcoders.com>

