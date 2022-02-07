GGTOOR, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GTOR) Announces Management Report for the Week Ended February 5, 2022

THOMASVILLE, GA, Feb. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- GGTOOR, Inc., (OTCMKTS:GTOR) (“GGTOOR, Inc.”, “GTOR”, or the “Company”), an emerging leader in the eSports markets, announces the Company’s events attracted a combined total of over 1,200 player registrations. Discord membership grew by 2,000 for the month of January, passing the 18,000-member mark!



The Apex Legends tournament shifted to a Duos format in honor of Valentine's Day coming up, and Love was in the air; the Company saw a 65% increase over January’s registration numbers for Apex, our Magic: The Gathering event broke the record for most registrations ever and Master Duel's debut with us drew a jaw dropping 471 registrations despite it being the first event the Company has offered for the new game!

This weekend's Magic: The Gathering Arena tournament saw a diversity of archetypes make it to the Top 8, thanks to the recent bans of Alrund's Epiphany, Faceless Haven and Divide by Zero a few weeks ago. Mono Green Aggro, Izzet Dragons and Temur Treasures were still to be seen, but nowhere as dominant as before. Gruul Werewolves, Golgari Festival, Naya Aggro, and a couple of Orzhov Midranges joined them to battle for the top prizes!

When the dust settled, we saw Igor Prikhodko's Orzhov Midrange face off against Mono Green Aggro piloted by Mertcan Hekimoglu. Mertcan took the lead, winning game one in a blistering fashion, powered up by Lotus Cobra into Esika's Chariot. Mertcan came out strong in game two, bringing Igor down to one life, when Igor was able to stabilize, staying barely alive for several turns and finding the win. In the final game, Igor's combination of Edgar and The Meathook Massacre, Charmed Groom was too much for the green horde; after being one life point away from defeat, Igor found his second win in a row to complete his comeback and claim victory.

In the Company’s first Mobile Legends Bang Bang tournament, we saw Aqua IND face off against Tor NA in the Grand Finals. Hanzo on Aqua countered the Tank and Hyper of Tor, leaving Tor with no answer and dropping game 1. Surprisingly, Hanzo was not banned by Tor in game two, instead opting to ban Lolita while also picking Ling. The thinking behind this move was to eliminate the powerful stun from Lolita, putting confidence in Ling's ability to counter Hanzo by hopping over the walls. Aqua was ready for this strategy and played perfectly to thwart the snipe attempts from Tor, securing the victory again to win the match!

The eSports Industry will surpass the $2.5 Billion Mark In Revenue in 2022 while in 2020 the gross revenue percentages managed by the global eSports industry was about 1.1 billion dollars. 2021 has seen those numbers grow exponentially with projections made by industry experts having the global competitive gaming industry marking at 1.8 billion dollars in revenue streams. But with 2022 being marked as what promises to be a monstrous year for the eSports world and GGToor, early projections already estimate the total revenue marks at around a whopping 2.5 billion dollars, numbers that even some of the most important and popular sporting leagues in the world combined could not put together. With all of that said, our company is in a surprisingly outstanding position to ride the wave and become a major player in the industry.

The eSports industry has managed to do one crucial move that most other sports entertainment ventures have not: they found a way to thrive economically and in growth percentages even while in the middle of a global health pandemic that to this day still has the majority of the world in a headlock. This made the online sports betting industries take some very hefty financial hits that were not at all expected, making the market for online betting fanatics a very slim and uneventful one. Once betting companies took a good look and understood of the popularity that eSports events, competitions, and tournaments amass, they wasted no time in offering betting pundits the chance to bet on a new and refreshing form of sporting events, competitive video gaming.

GGTOOR, Inc., is a developmental stage company engaged in the business of eSports. The company, through its wholly owned subsidiary, Shadow Gaming, Inc., has aggressively entered the eSports market. Shadow Gaming's portal GGToor.com is continually being customized and upgraded, with the goal of becoming one of the most comprehensive gaming portals in the world. The Company is now accepting subscriptions from players, gamers, and tournament organizers. In addition, the company plans to operate a few subsidiary companies from high tech data management businesses to product and support businesses. Finally, the Company is actively looking for locations to build indoor eSports arenas that will host major international gaming tournaments.

