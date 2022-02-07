English Estonian

Coop Pank AS will hold an investor webinar to introduce the results for the fourth quarter and 12 month of 2021.

Coop Pank invites shareholders, investors, analysts and other stakeholders to join its investor webinar, scheduled on 10 February 2022 at 11 am (EET). The webinar will be held in Estonian.

The webinar will be hosted by Margus Rink, Chairman of the Management Board of Coop Pank. During the webinar all attendees can ask questions. All questions will be answered after the presentation.

Registration process

To participate in the webinar, please register in advance via following link: https://zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_MAwRZHFmRNqWtNG0Sq02aA



After registration, you will be provided with the webinar link and instructions to join webinar successfully. Registered participants will receive a reminder e-mail one hour prior to the webinar.

The webinar will be recorded and available online for everyone on Coop Pank webpage www.cooppank.ee and YouTube account.

Coop Pank, based on Estonian capital, is one of the five universal banks operating in Estonia. The number of clients using Coop Pank for their daily banking has reached 112,400. Coop Pank aims to put the synergy generated by the interaction of retail business and banking to good use and to bring everyday banking services closer to people’s homes. The strategic shareholder of the bank is the domestic retail chain Coop Eesti comprising 330 stores.

Additional information:

Katre Tatrik

Communication manager

Tel: +372 5151 859

E-mail: katre.tatrik@cooppank.ee



