Schouw & Co. share buy‐back programme, week 5 2022

On 27 December 2022, Schouw & Co. initiated a share buy-back programme as outlined in Company Announcement no. 10 of 21 December 2021. Under the programme Schouw & Co. will acquire shares for up to DKK 350 million during the period 27 December 2021 to 30 December 2022.

The buy-back will be structured in accordance with Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (MAR) and the Commission’s delegated regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016 (“Safe Harbour” rules).

Trading dayNo. of sharesAverage priceAmount  
Accumulated until 28/1/202279,823563.6944,995,394  
Monday, 31 January 20222,233555.671,240,811  
Tuesday, 1 February 20225,166561.842,902,465  
Wednesday, 2 February 2022602561.20337,842  
Thursday, 3 February 20225,283556.242,938,616  
Friday, 4 February 20222,214550.721,219,294  
In the period 31/1/2022 - 4/2/202215,498557.438,639,029  
Accumulated 27/12/2021 - 4/2/202295,321562.6753,634,423  
      
Following the above transactions Schouw & Co. holds a total of 1,616,045 treasury shares corresponding to 6.34% of the total share capital of 25,500,000 shares.  
  

Aktieselskabet Schouw & Co.

Jørn Ankær Thomsen, Chairman
Jens Bjerg Sørensen, President, +45 8611 2222

