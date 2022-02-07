English Danish

Schouw & Co. share buy-back programme, week 5 2022

On 27 December 2022, Schouw & Co. initiated a share buy-back programme as outlined in Company Announcement no. 10 of 21 December 2021. Under the programme Schouw & Co. will acquire shares for up to DKK 350 million during the period 27 December 2021 to 30 December 2022.

The buy-back will be structured in accordance with Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (MAR) and the Commission’s delegated regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016 (“Safe Harbour” rules).

Trading day No. of shares Average price Amount Accumulated until 28/1/2022 79,823 563.69 44,995,394 Monday, 31 January 2022 2,233 555.67 1,240,811 Tuesday, 1 February 2022 5,166 561.84 2,902,465 Wednesday, 2 February 2022 602 561.20 337,842 Thursday, 3 February 2022 5,283 556.24 2,938,616 Friday, 4 February 2022 2,214 550.72 1,219,294 In the period 31/1/2022 - 4/2/2022 15,498 557.43 8,639,029 Accumulated 27/12/2021 - 4/2/2022 95,321 562.67 53,634,423 Following the above transactions Schouw & Co. holds a total of 1,616,045 treasury shares corresponding to 6.34% of the total share capital of 25,500,000 shares.

Aktieselskabet Schouw & Co.

Jørn Ankær Thomsen, Chairman

Jens Bjerg Sørensen, President, +45 8611 2222

