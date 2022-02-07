Schouw & Co. share buy-back programme, week 5 2022
On 27 December 2022, Schouw & Co. initiated a share buy-back programme as outlined in Company Announcement no. 10 of 21 December 2021. Under the programme Schouw & Co. will acquire shares for up to DKK 350 million during the period 27 December 2021 to 30 December 2022.
The buy-back will be structured in accordance with Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (MAR) and the Commission’s delegated regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016 (“Safe Harbour” rules).
|Trading day
|No. of shares
|Average price
|Amount
|Accumulated until 28/1/2022
|79,823
|563.69
|44,995,394
|Monday, 31 January 2022
|2,233
|555.67
|1,240,811
|Tuesday, 1 February 2022
|5,166
|561.84
|2,902,465
|Wednesday, 2 February 2022
|602
|561.20
|337,842
|Thursday, 3 February 2022
|5,283
|556.24
|2,938,616
|Friday, 4 February 2022
|2,214
|550.72
|1,219,294
|In the period 31/1/2022 - 4/2/2022
|15,498
|557.43
|8,639,029
|Accumulated 27/12/2021 - 4/2/2022
|95,321
|562.67
|53,634,423
|Following the above transactions Schouw & Co. holds a total of 1,616,045 treasury shares corresponding to 6.34% of the total share capital of 25,500,000 shares.
Aktieselskabet Schouw & Co.
Jørn Ankær Thomsen, Chairman
Jens Bjerg Sørensen, President, +45 8611 2222
