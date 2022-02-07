FCFS, VWAGY & NRXP: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC, A Nationally Recognized Firm, Reminds Investors Class Action Deadlines

NEW YORK, Feb. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Attorney Advertising -- Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC reminds investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed against the following publicly-traded companies. You can review a copy of the Complaints by visiting the links below or you may contact Peretz Bronstein, Esq. or his Investor Relations Analyst, Yael Nathanson of Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC at 212-697-6484. If you suffered a loss, you can request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff. A lead plaintiff acts on behalf of all other class members in directing the litigation. The lead plaintiff can select a law firm of its choice. An investor's ability to share in any potential future recovery is not dependent upon serving as lead plaintiff.



FirstCash Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: FCFS)

Class Period: February 1, 2018 - November 12, 2021

Deadline: March 15, 2022

For more info: www.bgandg.com/fcfs.

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, the lawsuit alleges that Defendants failed to disclose to investors that: (1) FirstCash had made more than 3,600 loans to over 1,000 active-duty members of the military and their families at usurious interest rates above 36% – and often exceeding 200% – in violation of the MLA and the Order; (2) FirstCash had failed to implement the remedial measures imposed by the Order; (3) FirstCash's financial results were, in substantial part, the product of FirstCash's violations of the MLA and the Order; and (4) as a result, FirstCash was exposed to a material undisclosed risk of legal, reputational, and financial harm if FirstCash's violations of the MLA and the Order were ever publicly disclosed.

Volkswagen AG (OTCMKTS: VWAGY)

Class Period: March 29, 2021 - March 30, 2021

Deadline: March 15, 2022

For more info: www.bgandg.com/vwagy.

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, the lawsuit alleges that Defendants failed to disclose to investors that: (1) the name “Voltswagen” was never going to be used by the Company’s U.S. subsidiary; (2) the Company and its spokespeople purposefully misled reporters, even after the reporters’ inquiries about whether the name change was an April Fool’s joke; and (3) as a result, Defendants’ public statements and statements to journalists were materially false and/or misleading at all relevant times.

NRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: NRXP; NRXPW)

Class Period: June 1, 2021 - November 4, 2021

Deadline: March 21, 2022

For more info: www.bgandg.com/nrxp.

The complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and misleading statements regarding the Company’s business, operations, and compliance policies, and made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) the ZYESAMI EUA Application contained insufficient data regarding the potential benefits and risks of ZYESAMI; (2) accordingly, the FDA was unlikely to approve the ZYESAMI EUA Application in its present form; and (3) as a result, the Company’s public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

