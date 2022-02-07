Listed Simply, a Residential Realty Company Reports 50% Growth and Expansion Into Arizona

PHOENIX, Feb. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Listed Simply, the flat fee listing service, just announced it has launched in Arizona. Expanding Listed Simply into Arizona is in response to their rapid 50% growth in the last year; on track with the company's strategy to launch in five more states by the end of 2022.

The San Diego-based real estate company operates in both California and Arizona. In these markets, consumers can now easily list their homes on the MLS for a $79 flat fee, gaining access to the local MLS, plus syndication to over 100 real estate sites such as Redfin, Zillow, Realtor.com, Homes.com, and many more for maximum exposure.

The MLS has proven to sell homes for decades. According to the National Association of Realtors, 87% of buyers purchased their home through a real estate agent or broker with access to the MLS. Instead of paying 2.5% or more of the home's sale price to a listing agent or broker, Listed Simply will list the home on the MLS for a flat rate of $79. Homeowners save on listing agent commissions and only pay a buyer's agent commission.

Listed Simply was founded in 2016 by Sinan Zakaria, CEO. A real estate broker since 2012, Sinan has helped people buy and sell over fifty million dollars in real estate. "I noticed a shift in the industry. There was a significant increase in homes being sold by owner," he said.

He realized that selling your home by owner is remarkably easier than it was ten years ago with today's technology. Listed Simply uses cutting-edge technology to increase a listing's visibility, marketability, and profitability while helping customers save thousands of dollars on their transactions.

Listed Simply's unique model demystifies the selling process by providing complete transparency and an end-to-end platform for homeowners. "We take it further than just listing homeowners on the MLS. We provide valuable tools to help them set the right price, prepare for showings, and navigate the selling process, all while providing support staff 7 days a week" he said.

Their service allows homeowners to create a listing online within minutes, by uploading photos, providing a description, and all other key details about the property. Once listed, the homeowner will get calls directly from agents and buyers, giving sellers control of taking calls and scheduling showings. Additionally, they offer multiple packages to help the homeowner promote their property and the technology to streamline the selling process.

Listed Simply provides an optional Transaction Management Service that includes assistance with reviewing offers, drafting counter-offers, providing disclosures, and managing all the seller's paperwork for a small flat fee.

