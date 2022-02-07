CRN Names Infinidat’s Eric Herzog as a 2022 Channel Chief

WALTHAM, Mass., Feb. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Infinidat , a leading provider of enterprise-class storage solutions, today announced that CRN, a brand of The Channel Company, has named Eric Herzog, CMO of Infinidat, to its 2022 Channel Chiefs list. CRN’s annual Channel Chiefs project identifies top IT channel vendor executives who continually demonstrate expertise, influence and innovation in channel leadership.



A panel of CRN editors selected the honorees for their channel dedication, industry stature and accomplishments as channel advocates. The 2022 Channel Chiefs are influential leaders who continue to shape the IT channel with innovative strategies, programs and partnerships. As a Channel Chief, Herzog continues to be one of the top people in the storage industry, driving the channel agenda.

Herzog has more than 35 years of experience and proven success in the enterprise storage industry, managing all aspects of marketing, product management, sales, worldwide channels, and business development in both start-ups and Global Fortune 500 companies. Herzog was also named a CRN 2015 Channel Chief. Prior to joining Infinidat in October 2021, he was CMO and VP of Global Storage Channels for IBM’s Storage Division. He has been the executive sponsor for IBM Storage at Sirius Computer Solutions/CDW, as well as the executive sponsor for IBM Storage and EMC at Arrow.

“I am honored, once again, to be named a CRN Channel Chief,” said Herzog. “At Infinidat, we are committed to substantially elevating the level of support partners receive from the vendor community, and our recently announced comprehensive, global channel program is strong proof of our commitment to the channel. With over 90% of our revenue through the channel globally, we continue to drive new opportunities for channel partners to increase their business, their revenue, and their profits.”

“CRN’s 2022 Channel Chiefs recognition is given exclusively to the foremost channel executives who consistently design, promote, and execute effective partner programs and strategies,” said Blaine Raddon, CEO of The Channel Company. “We’re thrilled to recognize the tireless work and unwavering commitment these honorees put into fostering outstanding business innovation and building strong partner programs to drive channel engagement and success.”

CRN’s 2022 Channel Chiefs list will be featured in the February 2022 issue of CRN Magazine and online at www.CRN.com/ChannelChiefs .

The channel is integral to Infinidat’s go-to-market strategy. Infinidat has invested heavily in building up its channel partner program to a 5-star rating, increasing partner revenue, margins, co-op/marketing development funding (MDF), and joint events. Infinidat is dedicated to help channel partners grow their business, receive the best training available, and have access to an increasing number of experienced partner account managers. For more information about the Infinidat Channel Partner Program, click here.

About Infinidat

Infinidat helps enterprises and service providers empower their data-driven competitive advantage at scale. Infinidat’s software defined storage architecture delivers microsecond latency, 100% availability, and scalability with a significantly lower total cost of ownership than competing storage technologies. The company offers an award-winning portfolio of enterprise storage solutions for primary and secondary storage deployments. The corporate headquarters are based in Herzliya, Israel, and U.S. headquarters in Waltham, Massachusetts. For more information, visit www.infinidat.com.

About Infinidat

