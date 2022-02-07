Dr. Volker W. Stieber, MD, Joins Vivacitas' Neuro-Oncology Advisory Board

WALNUT CREEK, Calif., Feb. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vivacitas Oncology, Inc., a privately-held biopharmaceutical company focused on tough-to-treat cancers, is proud to present Dr. Volker W. Stieber, MD, as a welcome addition to its distinguished Neuro-Oncology Advisory Board.

Dr. Volker W. Stieber, MD

Dr. Stieber is board certified in Radiation Oncology. He is a graduate of the University of California, Berkeley and Loma Linda University Medical School. After completing his residency at the Medical University of South Carolina and a two-year fellowship at the Mayo Clinic, Dr. Stieber became an Assistant Professor of Radiation Oncology at the Wake Forest University. Later, he joined the Novant Health Cancer Institute in Winston-Salem, NC. His research interests involve Neuro-Oncology clinical care, Stereotactic Radiation Therapy (CNS and Body), radiation safety and clinical trial design and review.

Dr. Stieber, together with Dr. Sotirios Bisdas and Dr. Jai Grewal, was one of the lead authors of the poster "RESPONSE EVALUATION OF AR-67 FROM A PHASE-2 RECURRENT GLIOBLASTOMA TRIAL BY ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE-ASSISTED TUMOR VOLUMETRIC ESTIMATION: COMPARISON WITH THE SUM OF THE PERPENDICULAR DIAMETERS PRODUCTS," which was presented by Vivacitas and Image Analysis Group (IAG) at the Society of Neuro-Oncology (SNO) conference last November in Boston, MA and the 3rd Annual Glioblastoma Drug Development Summit in January 2022.

Beyond his clinical duties, Dr. Stieber has taken on administrative and executive roles: he served for a decade as a full member of the Editorial Review Board of Neuro-Oncology and was a former member of the Neuro-Oncology Steering Committee of the RTOG (now NRG) and NABTT (now ABTC). He is the Chair of the IRB for Novant Health Greater Winston-Salem Market, the co-lead of Neuro-Oncology system-wide for Novant Health Cancer Institute, and the Radiation Oncology Department Section Chief and Radiation Safety Chair for Novant Health Forsyth Medical Center.

Dr. Stieber stated, "Based on our team's early clinical trial experience with AR-67, I am excited about the Vivacitas pipeline of therapeutics. Progress is sorely needed in combating this devastating disease. It is a privilege to be given the opportunity to provide collaborative input as part of the Scientific Advisory Board."

"We are very honored and pleased that Dr. Stieber has joined our Neuro-Oncology Advisory Board. We value his unique radiation oncology expertise and depth of experience, including with our lead asset, AR-67. He was a clinical investigator in a previous Phase II recurrent Glioblastoma trial and his team administered AR-67 to his patients, which helped to improve those patients' prognoses. We look forward to his insight and guidance to further develop AR-67," excitedly commented Tina Runk, EVP of Clinical Operations.

About Vivacitas Oncology, Inc.

Vivacitas Oncology is a private clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on tough-to-treat cancers. It originated with the vision of Dr. Joseph Rubinfeld (co-founder of Amgen) and Infusion 51a, LP to transform select chemotherapies beyond their initial potency, toxicity, stability, and/or pharmacokinetics challenges and unlock maximum treatment and tolerability potential. Through an enduring spirit, Vivacitas and its Executive Team continue to apply clarity, tenacity, and vision in their fight against aggressive cancers and the pursuit of new treatment options for patients and families worldwide.

For further information please visit www.vivaoncology.com or email elise@vivaoncology.com.

