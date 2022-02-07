Performance Drink Group, Inc. Gears Up for Business with Acquisition and JV in its Sights

Wheat Ridge, COLORADO, Feb. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Performance Drink Group, Inc. (OTC Pink: PDPG) (“Performance Drink” or the “Company”) a new force in the manufacturing of unique Sports Nutrition and Energy Drinks, announces that it is gearing up for operations as it sets its sights on an acquisition and a JV in the drinks manufacturing space.

Performance Drink was setup by serial entrepreneurs, David W. Lovatt and Leonard K. Armenta Jr to fill a gap in the market that has emerged over the past year for the manufacture of beverages as the market demand for Energy Drinks and Sports Nutrition Beverages has topped $60Bn worldwide and is growing by 9%+ per annum.

Commenting on the start of operations, CEO David W. Lovatt stated that “not only are consumers ready for something innovative and new, but the demand from brands who are currently taking market share for the manufacture of their own drinks is growing faster than supply can keep up.” He continued, “we intend to satisfy growing consumer demand for innovation as well as filling a gap in the market for a demand in the manufacture of beverages. Our acquisitions will be only revenue generating brands, and our JVs for manufacturing will be with experienced operators who are looking for investment to grow their operations and increase supply to the market. We believe this is a recipe for significant revenue generation and for success both in the US and across Asia.”

The Energy Drink market is projected to see an annual growth rate in excess of 9% according to Mordor Intelligence®, where the US is the largest market, but Asia Pacific is seeing the fastest growth. 2021 saw a strong recovery in the consumption of energy drinks, with the manufacturing abilities of existing operations being outstripped by a growth in demand.

The innovation in the market has traditionally been in flavor extensions, with Monster® releasing their Dragon Fruit Flavor, for example, but innovation is now starting to come in other areas where consumers are demanding improvements not just in flavor concepts, but in the ingredients within the drinks themselves.

The first announcement about an intent to acquire a brand is expected in March 2022 with joint venture negotiations already at advanced stages running in parallel to the acquisition discussions.

