Intel 471’s Lilian Dolgolenko Recognized as 2022 CRN Channel Chief

WILMINGTON, Del., Feb. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Intel 471 , the premier provider of cybercrime intelligence for leading intelligence, security, and fraud teams, today announced that CRN , a brand of The Channel Company , has named Lilian Dolgolenko, Senior Director of Global Business Development & Partnerships, to its 2022 Channel Chiefs list. CRN’s annual Channel Chiefs project identifies top IT channel vendor executives who continually demonstrate expertise, influence, and innovation in channel leadership.



As the Senior Director of Intel 471's global partner and business development program, Ms. Dolgolenko oversees strategic enablement for existing and emerging partner and channel alliances, which has increased by threefold over the last year. She also supports the expansion of industry and technology integrations and has helped bring on more than 25 strategic partners across the globe. Further boasting business development growth, the company introduced an enablement program, with both technical and sales tracks, that has since doubled the partner base.

“Lilian has been an amazing steward of our channel and integral in propelling its growth and success over the last year,” said Jason Passwaters, chief operating officer and co-founder of Intel 471. “Her drive and vision led to the creation of an in-depth partner enablement program that further expanded the company’s presence across the globe with additional channels in EMEA and APAC. While Intel 471’s partner community has doubled over the last year, Lilian has been a driving force behind this initiative and truly embodies the commitment we have for our partners and the channel.”

A panel of CRN editors selected the honorees for their channel dedication, industry stature, and accomplishments as channel advocates. The 2022 Channel Chiefs are influential leaders who continue to shape the IT channel with innovative strategies, programs, and partnerships.

“CRN’s 2022 Channel Chiefs recognition is given exclusively to the foremost channel executives who consistently design, promote, and execute effective partner programs and strategies,” said Blaine Raddon, CEO of The Channel Company. “We’re thrilled to recognize the tireless work and unwavering commitment these honorees put into fostering outstanding business innovation and building strong partner programs to drive channel engagement and success.”

About Intel 471

Intel 471 empowers enterprises, government agencies, and other organizations to win the cybersecurity war using near-real-time insights into the latest malicious actors, relationships, threat patterns, and imminent attacks relevant to their businesses.

The company’s TITAN platform collects, interprets, structures, and validates human-led, automation-enhanced results. Clients across the globe leverage this threat intelligence with our proprietary framework to map the criminal underground, zero in on key activity, and align their resources and reporting to business requirements. Intel 471 serves as a trusted advisor to security teams, offering ongoing trend analysis and supporting your use of the platform. Learn more at https://intel471.com/ .

About The Channel Company

The Channel Company enables breakthrough IT channel performance with our dominant media, engaging events, expert consulting and education, and innovative marketing services and platforms. As the channel catalyst, we connect and empower technology suppliers, solution providers, and end users. Backed by more than 30 years of unequaled channel experience, we draw from our deep knowledge to envision innovative new solutions for ever-evolving challenges in the technology marketplace. www.thechannelcompany.com

