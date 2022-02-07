They Got Acquired, a Media Company, Shares Lessons From Companies That Sell for <$50M

HARPERS FERRY, W.V., Feb. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- They Got Acquired , a media company that tracks sales of online businesses between $100,000 to $50 million, launches today.



The company’s website, newsletter and Twitter feed showcases stories of founders who’ve built and exited online companies, with a mission of redefining what startup success looks like. These deals are too small to be covered in mainstream tech publications, but can be life-changing for founders.

Founded by media veteran Alexis Grant , the company offers data and resources for founders looking to sell and M&A professionals who support sellers through the acquisition process. They’re building the first-ever independent database of online business acquisitions between $100K-$50M.

“Silicon Valley tells us success means selling for hundreds of millions of dollars, a result of fast growth at all costs and raising lots of venture capital,” Grant said. “But for many entrepreneurs, there’s a more likely and more appealing option: a smaller yet life-changing exit, accomplished through thoughtful, sustainable growth while retaining ownership through bootstrapping or minimum funding.”

“I went through two such exits in six years, and both times I was hungry for more data, more relevant advice, and more examples of success that looked like mine,” Grant said. “After selling my second content business in 2021, I set out to build what was missing.”

Many, but not all, of the companies They Got Acquired covers are bootstrapped. Industry coverage includes e-commerce, SaaS, education, content and media, services, fintech, marketplaces, communities and more.

The company’s narrative-style podcast will launch in March.

The team is entirely remote, with headquarters outside Washington, D.C.

Press contact: Alexis@TheyGotAcquired.com