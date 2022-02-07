Long Island Plastic Surgical Group Welcomes Dr. Anke Ott Young

Garden City, NY, Feb. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Long Island Plastic Surgical Group (LIPSG) is pleased to welcome Anke Ott Young, MD, PhD, to their team of highly skilled plastic surgeons. LIPSG is the largest, longest-running private and academic plastic surgery practice in the United States, and is widely regarded as a leader in cosmetic and reconstructive surgery. As a board-certified plastic surgeon with more than 20 years of experience, Dr. Ott Young is a distinguished addition to the LIPSG team.

Dr. Ott Young is skilled in a range of procedures for the face and the body, with a special interest in breast reconstruction surgery. Originally from Germany, Dr. Ott Young graduated from the University of the Saarland in Homburg. She completed general surgery training at Long Island Jewish Medical Center and went on to a residency in Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery at Nassau County Medical Center. Dr. Ott Young also completed a prestigious fellowship in Microsurgery and Cancer Reconstruction at Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center. She then added an oncoplastic fellowship with Prof Werner Audretsch in Germany to her training in breast reconstruction.

Her dedication to helping breast cancer patients reclaim their sense of comfort and confidence in their bodies has led Dr. Ott Young to her expertise in a range of oncoplastic techniques. She is experienced in a variety of surgical procedures for breast reconstruction, including DIEP Flap breast reconstruction, implant-based breast reconstruction and single-stage options. Dr. Ott Young is skilled in fat transfer techniques that can minimize the need for more invasive breast reconstruction procedures. She specializes in autologous fat transfer for mastectomy reconstruction as well as in the repair of difficult reconstructive cases.

She is actively involved in breast cancer research and is the senior author of numerous publications and presents her research at national and international meetings. Dr. Ott Young has been named a Distinguished Doctor™ by The Expert Network and her skill and commitment to her patients has been recognized with honors and awards throughout her career. She is an active member of many professional organizations, including the American Society of Breast Surgeons and American Society of Plastic Surgeons. Dr. Ott Young is fluent in English, German, and Spanish.

For more than 70 years, LIPSG has been known for excellence in reconstructive and cosmetic surgical treatment. The addition of Dr. Ott carries LIPSG's commitment to exceptional patient care to residents of New York, and now to Connecticut.





