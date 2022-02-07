BCM One's Mike Nowak Captures Coveted 2022 CRN Channel Chief Recognition

NEW CITY, N.Y., Feb. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BCM One, a leading provider of NextGen Communications and Managed Services for IT leaders and resellers, is pleased to announce that CRN, a brand of The Channel Company, has named Mike Nowak, Senior Vice President of Sales, to its 2022 Channel Chiefs list. CRN's annual Channel Chiefs project identifies top IT channel vendor executives who continually demonstrate expertise, influence and innovation in channel leadership.

A panel of CRN editors selected the honorees for their channel dedication, industry stature and accomplishments as channel advocates. The 2022 Channel Chiefs are influential leaders who continue to shape the IT channel with innovative strategies, programs and partnerships.

Over the past year, Nowak was responsible for integrating the products and services from three separate acquisitions into a portfolio for BCM One channel partners to promote and sell, with a focus on maintaining a high-quality, seamless partner experience. This included integrating the acquired channel sales teams into one unified channel sales group as well as enabling the best-of-breed services to be sold together with one bill, one project director, and one support network to reduce the carrier fatigue and implementation challenges that come with separate vendors.

"Nowak is passionate about supporting our channel partners, and he goes the extra mile to ensure their success," stated Geoff Bloss, CEO of BCM One. "For example, our Microsoft Teams offering is a key solution, and Nowak developed a concentrated partner education series, which served over 300 participants, to help them position Teams to bring added value to their customers. That's the kind of dedication and execution that enables BCM One to offer a world-class channel partner program."

"CRN's 2022 Channel Chiefs recognition is given exclusively to the foremost channel executives who consistently design, promote, and execute effective partner programs and strategies," said Blaine Raddon, CEO of The Channel Company. "We're thrilled to recognize the tireless work and unwavering commitment these honorees put into fostering outstanding business innovation and building strong partner programs to drive channel engagement and success."

CRN's 2022 Channel Chiefs list will be featured in the February 2022 issue of CRN Magazine and online at www.CRN.com/ChannelChiefs.

