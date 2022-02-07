Automox Welcomes Corey Bodzin as Senior Vice President of Product

Boulder, Colo., Feb. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Automox, the cloud-native IT operations platform provider, today announced the appointment of Corey Bodzin as the new Senior Vice President of Product. Bodzin will be responsible for guiding the Automox product vision while leading the company’s Product and Design teams. He brings more than 25 years of experience in spearheading thoughtful, results-driven product initiatives in cybersecurity, risk management, and regulatory compliance.

“What’s unique about Corey’s experience is that not only has he worked on the vendor side of the IT industry, he’s also been a customer of IT Operations solutions,” said Jay Prassl, founder and CEO of Automox. “This insight adds tremendous value to Automox as we scale our product strategy to meet the evolving needs of today’s IT teams.”

"More than 25 years ago, I started my career managing Windows and Unix desktops and remember how my days, nights, and weekends were filled with tedious tasks across a handful of tools trying to keep those systems up-to-date. Unfortunately that's still the reality for too many IT teams today,” said Bodzin. “Automox is revolutionizing IT operations with a cloud-native solution that makes it easy to keep every endpoint updated and secure, wherever in the world they are, and I’m excited to be a part of it.”

Before joining Automox, Bodzin was the Chief Product Officer for managed detection and response company deepwatch, where he established and led the company’s product vision. In prior roles he built global Product Management and Design teams at enterprise security companies ExtraHop, Qualys, and Tenable. Bodzin started his career managing security and IT teams at Wells Fargo, Charles Schwab, and Lucent.

About Automox

