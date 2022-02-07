New fixed-rate bonds - Nykredit Realkredit A/S

To Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S
New fixed-rate bonds
Nykredit opens new 30-year fixed-rate annuity bonds maturing on 1 October 2053 with a 2.5 per cent coupon rate p.a. and maturity date on 1 October 2053.
The new bonds will be used to fund lending in Totalkredit A/S and Nykredit Realkredit A/S.
The Final Bond Terms will be published in separate stock exchange announcement.
Questions may be addressed to Christian Mauritzen, tel +45 44 55 10 14, or Lars Mossing Madsen, tel +45 44 55 11 66.
