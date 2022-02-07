Promises Behavioral Health Celebrates Third Annual Promise Week

Brentwood, Tenn., Feb. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Promises Behavioral Health, a quality provider of behavioral health services, celebrates its third annual Promise Week from February 7th to February 11th. The organization is hosting a virtual holistic healing event and social media giveaway to mark the occasion. These events will focus on the idea that individuals in the recovery community cannot pour from an empty cup.



Promise Week is a twist on the holiday known as Promise Day, which is observed on February 11th. This holiday coincides with Valentine’s Day and celebrates couples making the promise to work towards a happy, healthy relationship. Promises Behavioral Health has reimaged this holiday as a way to work towards a happy, healthy life through intentional self-care and by bringing awareness to mental health and addiction recovery. This year, Promise Week serves to emphasize this need by promoting the theme “you can’t pour from an empty cup.” The events are centered on the idea that in order to care for others, a person must first care for themselves.



“At Promises, we believe that when we heal individuals, communities can begin to heal,” remarked Kathy Frossard, Chief Marketing Officer with Promises Behavioral Health. “That’s why Promise Week is so important to us. It’s a reminder that we have to take care of ourselves so that we may better love and care for our community.”



The Promise Week virtual event, “Holistic Healing of the Mind, Body, and Spirit” will be hosted by Alan Khul, the holistic therapist at The Ranch Pennsylvania. The event includes a discussion of the benefits of holistic therapy and a guided sound vibration meditation to help soothe the mind, body and soul. Individuals interested in attending the event can register here.



The Promises Behavioral Health Instagram page is hosting a giveaway from February 7th – February 11th. Contestants will have the chance to win an ultimate self-care package. The giveaway brings awareness to intentional mental wellness and asks participants to follow, like and leave a comment on their three favorite self-care activities. A winner will be chosen on February 11th at 4 pm CT. Those interested in entering can find the details here.





