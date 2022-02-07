Giant Tiger Selects CGS BlueCherry Next™ PLM to Support the Retailer’s Design and Product Development

NEW YORK and MONTREAL, Feb. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CGS, a global provider of business applications, enterprise learning and outsourcing services, today announced that Giant Tiger, the Canadian-based retailer, selected BlueCherry Next™ Product Lifecycle Management (PLM) to help support the design and product development groups in bringing collaboration among all stakeholders, suppliers and vendors. BlueCherry Next PLM is an enhanced part of the end-to-end BlueCherry® enterprise suite for apparel and consumer lifestyle brands and retailers.



Giant Tiger, which is based in Ottawa, Canada, required a solution to drive product development from concept to adopted product, improve data integrity, centralize digital assets and support the generation of comprehensive product tech packs. The retailer chose the BlueCherry Next PLM solution for its rich features including the seamless, designer-friendly integration with Adobe Illustrator and its intuitive, flexible and configurable user interface. With the CGS team's expertise and resources in retail and consumer goods, the implementation of BlueCherry PLM helps support the retailer's current and future business requirements, helping to increase efficiency, collaboration and visibility across the supply chain.

“With more than 35 years of experience in the apparel and consumer lifestyle market, CGS understands the value of having the right solutions in place to efficiently and effectively run business operations,” said Paul Magel, president, Business Applications and Technology Outsourcing division, CGS. “We are excited to welcome Giant Tiger to our thriving BlueCherry community of consumer goods brands and retailers and look forward to building a long-lasting relationship with the team.”

The CGS BlueCherry Next™ PLM is a highly configurable, no-code product lifecycle management solution designed to meet today’s consumer brands, retailers and manufacturers’ needs. The solution powers collaboration, improves speed-to-market and controls costs, while providing total visibility, control and compliance in a brand's supply chain. BlueCherry Next PLM draws from its enterprise solution heritage to deliver a broader set of integrated line planning, design, product development, sourcing and production capabilities to meet the demands of today's rapidly changing marketplace.

About Giant Tiger

Giant Tiger, the leading Canadian-owned family discount store, is on a mission to make every dollar matter and is committed to providing on-trend family fashion, groceries, and everyday household needs. The privately held company has over 260 locations across Canada and proudly employs over 10,000 members of Team Tiger. All Giant Tiger locations are locally owned or operated by a team member who knows the community. Whether Canadians are shopping in store or online at gianttiger.com, Giant Tiger makes it easy and fun for all to shop smart and save smart every day. Learn more, visit: https://www.gianttiger.com/

About CGS

For nearly 40 years, CGS has enabled global enterprises, regional companies and government agencies to drive breakthrough performance through business applications, enterprise learning and outsourcing services. CGS is wholly focused on creating comprehensive solutions that meet clients' complex, multi-dimensional needs and support clients' most fundamental business activities. Headquartered in New York City, CGS has offices across North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East and Asia. For more information, please visit www.cgsinc.com and follow us on Twitter at @CGSinc and @BlueCherryCGS and on LinkedIn.

