BKD named among most trusted health care consultants

Springfield, Feb. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Insights Care magazine has listed BKD National Health Care Group as one of the 10 Most Trusted Healthcare Consulting Companies for 2022. BKD’s health care consulting practice comprises one of the industry’s most respected and talented teams of regulatory reimbursement and margin improvement advisors.

“Our team is honored to be recognized on this list for our consulting practice,” said Danielle Solomon, BKD health care national industry partner. “Our trusted advisors focus their efforts helping providers and healthcare organizations nationwide navigate challenges and opportunities by offering creative, innovative solutions—this is our passion.”

In spotlighting BKD, Insights Care editors noted the firm employs “former hospital executives, clinicians, data scientists and CPAs; and thus, it has an intimate understanding of the revenue-generating and cost-saving challenges the healthcare industry faces so it can outline areas and actions that can lead to cost control and revenue enhancement.”

BKD National Health Care Group has more than 600 dedicated professionals who serve more than 4,000 providers nationwide, earning the firm a spot in the Top 10 on Modern Healthcare’s annual survey of the largest health care management consulting firms last year.

BKD’s health care expertise goes beyond accounting and attest services to include margin improvement, Provider Relief Fund assistance, regulatory reimbursement consulting and more. The firm’s focus continues to be on offering solutions to help health care providers optimize reimbursement, improve margins and achieve operational excellence. BKD is uniquely positioned to help providers strategically address the margin challenges arising due to the financial and operational impact of the ongoing pandemic crisis and surging inflation.

Insights Care covers issues and trends shaping the future of the health care industry while demonstrating thought leadership in both health care knowledge and technology throughout the globe.

For more, read the full article from Insights Care.

