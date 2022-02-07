HealthEC and CyncHealth Partnership to Serve 2 Million High-Risk Patients in Nebraska

EDISON, N.J., Feb. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HealthEC, LLC, an industry leader in population health management, and CyncHealth, a 501(c)3 non-profit organization with a public/private health governance model, recently announced a partnership aimed at improving clinical collaboration and promoting better patient care.



The partnership will allow CyncHealth to integrate healthcare payer, provider, and information exchange (HIE) data with clinical EMR data using the HealthEC® population health platform portal. Using HealthEC’s eConnectors™, Universal Data Warehouse, and 3D Analytics™ technology and services, the portal will assist providers in identifying high-risk patients who can benefit from greater connectivity to the care they need.

“The expertise provided by HealthEC has already proved to be an invaluable asset for CyncHealth,” said Jaime Bland, President and CEO of CyncHealth. “It’s exciting to have a set of strategic methods and real-world tools to overcome the challenges that providers, payers, and others in our state experience every day. I believe that HealthEC’s near real-time data analytics and risk stratification capabilities will help us greatly improve lives for the up to 2 million residents that walk through our doors.”

The population health platform will assist in managing provider collaboration in the delivery of care in the right environment to meet the Triple Aim objectives of an improved patient experience of care, improved health of populations, and reduced per capita cost of care. In addition, CyncHealth will also have access to HealthEC’s quality care features, including a patient portal for high-risk populations to encourage individual engagement, intuitive benchmarked dashboards for the health department and its provider community, and analytics to drive better care coordination across the continuum.

“CyncHealth has the unique opportunity to leverage the power of HealthEC’s platform to incorporate both strategic and tactical approaches to “whole-person” care, which provide an enhanced level of coordination, integration, and information exchange across Nebraska. By addressing the complex physical, behavioral, and social needs of its most vulnerable populations, we hope to serve CyncHealth in its mission to ultimately improve the lives of children by working to reduce avoidable inpatient stays and out-of-home placement and create sustainable payment models to coordinate physical and behavioral healthcare,” said Arthur Kapoor, President and CEO of HealthEC. “We’re honored to partner with CyncHealth as they take the lead on patient access, primary care, and behavioral health initiatives for the 2 million individuals that receive their care.”

About HealthEC

HealthEC, LLC, cited as the 2019 Best in KLAS provider of population health management solutions, is on a mission to help its customers succeed with value-based care. HealthEC®, a single-platform solution, enables personalized healthcare by leveraging the power of connectivity and interoperability: connecting claims and clinical systems, enabling data-driven collaboration between payers and providers, and streamlining care coordination across the healthcare landscape. Organizations are empowered with comprehensive analytics and integrated, role-based tools that translate insights into strategies, address care gaps, and improve quality metrics. To learn more, visit us at Healthec.com, Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.

About CyncHealth

CyncHealth's mission is to bring trust and value to health information technology by creating solutions for moving health data forward. CyncHealth is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization with a public/private governance model that includes health care providers, payers, and the State of Nebraska. CyncHealth is the designated statewide Health Information Exchange designed to share clinical and administrative data among providers in Nebraska and neighboring states. CyncHealth's purpose is to achieve health care transformation through community betterment collaboration while protecting the security and privacy of medical information.

Media Contact:

Violet Crabb

Director of Marketing - HealthEC

violet.crabb@healthec.com

732-271-0600