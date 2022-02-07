New 4215 Plus Indicator Lowers Measurement Error for Force Calibrations

YORK, Pa., Feb. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Morehouse Instrument Company, Inc. has announced a new 4215 Plus indicator that uses a polynomial equation to reduce non-linear load cell errors.



Many other indicators use a span calibration, which introduces significant bias (measurement error) because the load cell output often fits better to a calibration curve. Sometimes the bias from a calibration span is larger than the load cell specification. The bias adds more error and increases the measurement uncertainty.

The 4215 Plus indicator can store coefficients used to predict load cell deflection values throughout the calibrated range. The polynomial equation, fitted to calibration data using the least-squares method, is found on many ASTM E74, ISO 376, and other calibration certificates.

Calibrations are performed in mV/V and converted via the polynomial equation to various force units such as gf, lbf, kgf, kN, N, and t. Any time the unit is sent in for calibration, a new polynomial equation is calculated and entered directly into the indicator. This means additional adjustments are not needed, which reduces calibration costs.

Additional calculations, software, computers, and load tables are not required since data is stored in the 4215 Plus. Calibration coefficients are entered directly into the indicator.

Designed to cure many calibration headaches, the 4215 Plus helps laboratories lower measurement uncertainty and make better measurements. See the Morehouse website to learn more about the 4215 Plus indicator.

Morehouse Instrument Company: At Morehouse we create a safer world by helping our customers make better force and torque measurements. We believe in changing how people think about force and torque calibration. We challenge the “just calibrate it” mentality by educating our customers on what matters, what causes significant errors, and how to focus on reducing them. Morehouse makes simple to use calibration products. We build fantastic force equipment that is plumb, level, square, rigid, and provide unparalleled calibration service with less than two-week lead times.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/e56c77c3-c9eb-43c5-8f1c-0a40b651f174