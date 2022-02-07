WEST COAST POULTRY LEADER FOSTER FARMS DONATES 70,000 POUNDS OF FOOD TO CALIFORNIA FOOD BANKS TO SUPPORT HUNGER RELIEF

LIVINGSTON, Calif., Feb. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Just one month into 2022, and even as the California economy continues to re-open, food insecurity shows no sign of waning. More than eight million Californians are still struggling to put food on the table. In its continuing commitment to the fight against hunger, Foster Farms today donated 70,000 pounds of vegetables, beans and grains to California food banks. The food will be distributed this month to families in need in the Central Valley, Sacramento and the San Francisco Bay Area. The donation builds on the company’s recent holiday effort which provided thousands of holiday turkeys to feed more than 80,000 people from San Diego to Seattle.

Today, the company made donation deliveries to the first two of the three longtime partner food bank recipients including Sacramento Food Bank & Family Services, Second Harvest of the Greater Valley and San Francisco-Marin Food Bank. Foster Farms has worked with these local hunger relief organizations for the past 13 years to provide a consistent source of protein as well as nutrient-rich staples.

“While the holidays have come and gone, hunger remains,” said Blake Young, CEO of Sacramento Food Bank & Family Services. “We continue to see a steady demand for food with twice as many families turning to us than before the pandemic. We are grateful to Foster Farms for the company’s continued generosity and support of California families in need year after year.”

“Foster Farms remains dedicated to fighting hunger and will continue to help where we can support our food bank partners, who do such important work in serving our communities,” said Ira Brill, vice president of communications for Foster Farms. “We hope that others will join us in supporting local food banks throughout the year by donating time, money or food.”

About Foster Farms

Since 1939, West Coast families have depended on Foster Farms for premium quality chicken and turkey products. Family-owned and operated, the company continues its legacy of excellence and commitment to quality established by its founders, Max and Verda Foster. Foster Farms specializes in fresh, all-natural chicken and turkey products free of preservatives, additives, or injected sodium enhancers. Based in California’s Central Valley, with ranches in the Pacific Northwest, the company’s fresh chicken and turkey are produced in or near each region served. Foster Farms also produces delicious pre-marinated, ready-to-cook and fully cooked products that meet the quality and convenience needs of today’s home cooks, retailers, warehouse clubs and foodservice customers. The company’s commitment to excellence, honesty, quality, service, and people is a source of great pride, and a longtime family tradition.

Food safety is Foster Farms' highest priority, and the company would like to remind consumers to always follow safe handling, preparation, and storage guidelines for the preparation of fresh poultry products. All fresh poultry products should be cooked to an internal temperature of 165 degrees Fahrenheit as measured by a meat thermometer to ensure safety. Visit www.fosterfarms.com to learn more.

