Western Cree Tribal Council Rings in The New Year with A Custom Communications & Broadcast App For Members

VALLEYVIEW, Alberta, Feb. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Representing 3 First Nations in Northwestern Alberta (Sturgeon Lake Cree Nation, Duncan’s First Nation, and Horse Lake First Nation), the Western Cree Tribal Council (WCTC) provides advisory and support services to their communities, as well as creating employment opportunities for their members.

The cross-platform mobile app allows the WCTC to reach out to their member communities as groups or individuals to notify them about news, events, programs, services, career opportunities, forms, and important documentation for applications.

When asked for comment, CEO Alfred Goodswimmer explained, “When we saw the way our member Nations were using their own apps to communicate directly with their members, we were immediately struck by how our organization could benefit from this type of technology. It makes reaching out to individuals or groups quick and easy and the chances of messages being missed or ignored are much lower.”

The WCTC was inspired to create their own mobile app after seeing the success of their three member Nations using the Communikit app platform; the world’s first communications app platform designed specifically for First Nations and organizations. Communikit was developed in 2018 by Aivia Design and Technology Inc. with the goal of reducing the well-being disparities between First Nations and the rest of Canada by giving administration more far-reaching communication tools.

The Western Cree Tribal Council’s mobile app is currently available to download on both App Stores – download for free on Apple (IOS) or Google (Android) devices.

About The Western Cree Tribal Council

The Western Cree Tribal Council represents three First Nations in Northwestern Alberta and acts to provide resources, services, and facilitate unity between First Nations, other governments, and the public. The WCTC’s main office is located in Sturgeon Lake, with a sub-office located in Grande Prairie, AB.

