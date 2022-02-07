The Players' Lounge Partners With Icon Source to Broaden College Reach

DENVER, Feb. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Two leading platforms supporting collegiate NIL opportunities - Icon Source and The Players' Lounge - announce today their partnership to grow NFT-supported endorsements among NCAA athletes across the U.S. The collaboration will support collegiate athletes leveraging their name, image, and likeness as they enter the growing digital landscape.

Offering an alternative to traditional athlete endorsements, The Players' Lounge - created by former University of Georgia football players Ty Frix, Keith Marshall, Aaron Murray, and Trent Frix - launched early last month in support of current UGA football players, known as the DGD Mafia™, by offering 50% of all profits of NFTs sold of their digital canine likeness through the site. Eleven players signed on for the debut of the site in support of uniting former players, current players and fanbases. The limited-edition 4,500 tokens supporting UGA athletes and fans sold out in less than four hours.

Under the new partnership, The Players' Lounge will leverage Icon Source's compliant infrastructure and extensive roster of collegiate athletes to support the growth of its community as they expand to universities across the country, with opportunities currently in development at Louisiana State University, University of Texas, and Texas A&M.

"After our hugely successful launch of The Players' Lounge with UGA, we are excited to partner with Icon Source to take the program nationwide within its secure and proven platform. It is our mission to connect fans and athletes through NIL opportunities, and through the support of Icon Source, our NFT format offers seemingly unlimited possibilities for supporting this growing community," said Keith Marshall, co-founder of The Players' Lounge.

Following the current trend of fast-paced NFT growth and acceptance, the two companies project that NFTs among NIL deals could soon dominate the endorsement space, surpassing traditional sponsorships.

"We are impressed with what The Players' Lounge launched around the University of Georgia and are excited to help them scale their NFT project nationwide with a trusted solution that is integrated with compliance without any conflicts. We are relentless in unlocking more revenue for athletes and the NFT market, and the team at The Players' Lounge has proven it is an absolute no-brainer when executed correctly," said Chase Garrett, CEO of Icon Source.

About Icon Source

Icon Source is a digital marketplace that brings agents, athletes and brands together. The Denver-based startup is the only platform that provides brands of all sizes direct communication with agents, eliminating unnecessary intermediate steps to engage with a professional athlete. Its proprietary AI technology pairs athletes and brands based on social audience demographics. For additional information and to create a free account, visit www.iconsource.com.

