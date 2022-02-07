BlueLinx Appoints Sean Dwyer as Chief Strategy and Corporate Development Officer

MARIETTA, Ga., Feb. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BXC), a leading U.S. wholesale distributor of building products, today announced the appointment of Sean Dwyer as Chief Strategy and Corporate Development Officer, effective February 14, 2022 and reporting to Dwight Gibson, President and Chief Executive Officer.

In this newly created role, Sean will lead BlueLinx’s enterprise strategic planning initiatives and mergers and acquisitions (“M&A”) efforts to accelerate profitable, sustainable growth. Sean is a seasoned corporate development and investment banking professional with an impressive track record of M&A and considerable industry experience in the transportation, logistics and distribution sectors.

“We are incredibly excited to add Sean to the BlueLinx leadership team and expect him to play an integral role advancing our enterprise-wide strategy, which includes growing our specialty product categories, expanding our value-added service offerings, and expanding our geographic footprint,” said Dwight Gibson, President and CEO. “We are building a world-class leadership team to drive transformational growth at BlueLinx. With Sean in place, we now have the dedicated resources to accelerate our organic and inorganic strategic initiatives.”

Sean joins BlueLinx after building and leading WestRock Company’s corporate development function since 2015. Prior to that, Sean served as Director of M&A for Rock-Tenn Company. Early in his career, Sean served in various investment and M&A advisory roles for EVE Partners, Investure, and Edgeview Partners (now Piper Sandler).

Sean earned a Bachelor’s in Business Administration from the University of Georgia’s Terry College of Business. He also holds a Certificate in Personal and Organizational Leadership from the University of Georgia. Since 2014, Sean has served as an honorary Board Member for Trinity Community Ministries (“TCM”) whose mission is to help rehabilitate homeless men into leaders and was one of the founders of the Trinity Combine, which has raised over $1 million for TCM.

ABOUT BLUELINX HOLDINGS

BlueLinx (NYSE: BXC) is a leading U.S. wholesale distributor of residential and commercial building products with both branded and private-label SKUs across product categories such as lumber, panels, engineered wood, siding, millwork, metal building products, and other construction materials. With a strong market position, broad geographic coverage footprint servicing 40 states, and the strength of a locally-focused sales force, we distribute our comprehensive range of products to over 15,000 national, regional, and local dealers, specialty distributors, national home centers, and manufactured housing customers. BlueLinx provides a wide range of value-added services and solutions to our customers and suppliers. We are headquartered in Georgia, with executive offices located at 1950 Spectrum Circle, Marietta, Georgia, and we operate our distribution business through a broad network of distribution centers. BlueLinx encourages investors to visit its website, www.BlueLinxCo.com, which is updated regularly with financial and other important information about BlueLinx.

