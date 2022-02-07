Triathlete Launches AgeGrouper Media Group to Deliver Dynamic Content and Build a Community for Amateur Endurance Athletes

GLEN ROCK, N.J., Feb. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- New triathlon company, AgeGrouper Media Group , addresses the need for high quality, endurance sport related content for triathletes, by triathletes. Original content in the form of editorial, multimedia, and live events is tailored for the amateur endurance athlete, known as age groupers, to soften the barriers of entry and help grow the sport.



“At AgeGrouper, we define “real athletes” as those getting up at 4am to fit in a workout before responsibility takes over. There are no screaming fans, no endorsement deals, they do it for the love of the sport and to challenge the only competitor that matters, themselves. Our mission is to create a platform that celebrates and educates those individuals as we aim to help grow the sport of triathlon,” said Matthew Schuster, Founder and CEO of AgeGrouper Media Group.

According to data from the Sports and Fitness Industry Association, there were over 2 million people who competed in the sport in 2019, with an increase year over year in participation of half and full Ironman distance races. The sport is growing, and age groupers make up the vast majority of participants.

A key component of AgeGrouper’s offering is its Athlete Features and Ambassador program. Its goal is to highlight everyday athletes whose experiences in life and in sport will inspire, educate and empower new and seasoned athletes.

“Having access to a community of like-minded, supportive amateur triathletes is what it's all about,” says AgeGrouper and eight year veteran, Jonathan Schwartz (M45-50, NJ). “There is always room to grow, so what better way to do so than by learning from others’ experiences in the sport.”

In addition to its roster of athletes, AgeGrouper has partnered with key organizations that see the value and future of this platform. Speed Hound , Pivot Nutrition- PowerBar , Rising Tide Effect and The Scrappy Athlete Mindset Coaching have all joined as launch partners.

"The sport of triathlon is complex and can be intimidating. As an age grouper myself, I see tremendous value for education and support from a trusted peer community. Our endurance brand, Speed Hound, was created to provide high quality products and reduce barriers for the everyday athlete so they can be successful and our partnership with AgeGrouper is a great extension of that mission. We are thrilled to be part of this journey," said Sam Chi, Founder and CEO at Speed Hound.

