Amfeltec Corporation Has Moved to Larger Facility Due to Growth

STOUFFVILLE, Ontario, Feb. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Amfeltec Corporation announced today that it has completed its move into a new facility on the outskirts of the Greater Toronto Area (GTA) to accommodate its expansion.



Recent company growth has necessitated & facilitated this move to a larger and more up-to-date facility. The new 8,300-square-foot location (in Stouffville, Ontario, Canada) is very well suited to Amfeltec’s present needs, as well as to its roadmap.

“Since Amfeltec’s incorporation seventeen years ago, we’ve evolved quite a bit,” said Michael Feldman, President and CTO of Amfeltec. “Back in 2005, we started with testing & debugging tools, such as backplanes, extenders and in-circuit programmers. By 2010, we had successfully delivered on our Piranha telecom product line (USB-FXO/-FXS). The cryptocurrency craze led us to our GPU-oriented family of splitters and a GPU cluster. In recent years, we have experienced challenging growth due to our Squid Carrier Boards(TM) and Arowana PCIe SSD Board(TM) families. This challenge was logistical in nature, caused by the ever-increasing popularity of dedicated SSD storage devices and multi-channel wireless appliances. This made finding a new facility an easy and necessary decision.”

In the era of Covid-19, supply-chain interruptions are unfortunately common. Amfeltec prides itself on being a reliable partner to many organizations for being able to deliver when needed. The logistical demands that come with such a broad product offering, naturally pushed the company out of its previous, smaller facility. As any supplier & manufacturer knows, being able to hold more stock not only ensures availability and timeliness, but also keeps prices down for customers. With its 75 products (and counting), belonging to 18 product families, Amfeltec customers can remain confident in our ability to deliver.

“This facility also provides more laboratory space for more research and development,” says Michael Feldman. “We always try to invest appropriately in operational expansion to continue to evolve & innovate.”

About Amfeltec Corporation:

Amfeltec is a Canadian electronics engineering company, incorporated since 2005. All Amfeltec products are designed and manufactured in Canada, and most are covered by one or more United States patents. Notable Amfeltec product families include Squid Carrier Board(TM), Piranha USB telecom Adapter(TM), Arowana PCIe SSD Board(TM), and AngelShark Carrier Board(TM).

Contact Information

Peter Suslik

T: 1.905.604.6438 x112

F: 1.905.604.6439

p.suslik@amfeltec.com

www.amfeltec.com