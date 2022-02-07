eSentire’s Chief Channel Officer, Bob Layton, Named to Coveted 2022 CRN Channel Chiefs List for the Fourth Time

Waterloo, Ontario, Feb. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- eSentire, the global Authority in Managed Detection and Response (MDR), today announces that CRN, a brand of The Channel Company, has named Bob Layton, eSentire’s Chief Channel Officer, to its 2022 Channel Chiefs list. This is the fourth time Layton has received the honor. CRN’s annual Channel Chiefs project identifies top IT channel vendor executives who continually demonstrate expertise, influence and innovation in channel leadership.

Layton, a 25-year cybersecurity industry veteran, served in leadership roles with Alert Logic, Digital Defense and Cisco prior to joining eSentire, one year ago. In this short time, eSentire has made great strides by transforming its partner experience to reflect an ecosystem approach, structured entirely on enhancing value delivery to the end customer.

“eSentire is a people-first, mission-driven organization and our partner experience had to match the unparalleled commitment we demonstrate to our customer’s defense 24/7,” said Layton. “The eSentire partner ecosystem has been formed strategically but organically as we shift the focus away from levels & tiers and instead map partner engagement, productivity and overall experience to the different ways customers are showing us they want to consume best-in-class cybersecurity services.”

The development of eSentire’s ecosystem has been critical to the firm’s international expansion and introduction of new routes to market. By collaborating with eSentire’s product team as well as industry veterans Ashlyn McLean (VP, Global Partner Experience) and Piers Morgan (VP, EMEA Sales and Channel), Layton has introduced several initiatives over the last year that demonstrate eSentire’s understanding of the transforming marketplace. These include new and expanded AWS marketplace listings, new container security offerings, and most notably, delivering to partners and their customers all the benefits of eSentire’s award-winning Extended Detection and Response (XDR) platform, Atlas XDR Investigator agent, and Managed Detection and Response (MDR) services in a Software as a Service (SaaS) model.

“The vision for the eSentire ecosystem is all about driving higher value, higher participation and higher engagement from our global partners, consultants and technology alliances,” affirmed Layton. “We have the privilege of protecting the reputations and operations of more than 1200 organizations, in 75 countries around the world. Our partners have been integral to our hypergrowth, and as we look forward to the next fiscal year nearly 50% of bookings will come from this expansive community. The customer has shown us that we all must think differently about how we are delivering value. I’m proud to lead such a dynamic and forward leaning partner organization here at eSentire. We have demonstrated the unique ability to drive partner experience with flexibility and customization so that we meet the buyer where they are in the journey, together”.

To join eSentire’s ecosystem of global partners and technology alliances connect with an eSentire Channel Specialist here.

CRN’s 2022 Channel Chiefs list will be featured in the February 2022 issue of CRN Magazine. To learn more visit www.CRN.com/ChannelChiefs.

