Lassila & Tikanoja plc: Managers' transactions - Leinonen Jukka

Lassila & Tikanoja plc
Stock exchange release
7 February 2022 at 6:00 p.m
Lassila & Tikanoja Oyj - Managers' Transactions: Leinonen Jukka
____________________________________________
Person subject to the notification requirement
Name: Jukka Leinonen
Position: Member of the Board/Deputy member
Issuer: Lassila & Tikanoja Oyj
LEI: 743700Z9Z54VGHZA0028
Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION
Reference number: 9850/2/2
____________________________________________
Transaction date: 2022-02-04
Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI0009010854
Nature of the transaction: ACQUISITION
Transaction details
(1): Volume: 48 Unit price: 12.26 EUR
(2): Volume: 58 Unit price: 12.26 EUR
(3): Volume: 73 Unit price: 12.3 EUR
(4): Volume: 83 Unit price: 12.28 EUR
(5): Volume: 89 Unit price: 12.28 EUR
(6): Volume: 101 Unit price: 12.28 EUR
(7): Volume: 101 Unit price: 12.3 EUR
(8): Volume: 104 Unit price: 12.26 EUR
(9): Volume: 109 Unit price: 12.26 EUR
(10): Volume: 109 Unit price: 12.26 EUR
(11): Volume: 109 Unit price: 12.26 EUR
(12): Volume: 131 Unit price: 12.3 EUR
(13): Volume: 131 Unit price: 12.3 EUR
(14): Volume: 144 Unit price: 12.26 EUR
(15): Volume: 154 Unit price: 12.3 EUR
(16): Volume: 154 Unit price: 12.3 EUR
(17): Volume: 156 Unit price: 12.28 EUR
(18): Volume: 157 Unit price: 12.3 EUR
(19): Volume: 164 Unit price: 12.26 EUR
(20): Volume: 164 Unit price: 12.28 EUR
(21): Volume: 252 Unit price: 12.3 EUR
(22): Volume: 256 Unit price: 12.3 EUR
(23): Volume: 282 Unit price: 12.28 EUR
(24): Volume: 286 Unit price: 12.3 EUR
(25): Volume: 315 Unit price: 12.3 EUR
(26): Volume: 316 Unit price: 12.3 EUR
(27): Volume: 322 Unit price: 12.3 EUR
(28): Volume: 323 Unit price: 12.26 EUR
(29): Volume: 361 Unit price: 12.3 EUR
(30): Volume: 376 Unit price: 12.3 EUR
(31): Volume: 485 Unit price: 12.3 EUR
(32): Volume: 487 Unit price: 12.3 EUR
(33): Volume: 500 Unit price: 12.26 EUR
(34): Volume: 500 Unit price: 12.28 EUR
(35): Volume: 500 Unit price: 12.3 EUR
(36): Volume: 508 Unit price: 12.3 EUR
(37): Volume: 603 Unit price: 12.3 EUR
(38): Volume: 649 Unit price: 12.3 EUR
(39): Volume: 785 Unit price: 12.3 EUR
(40): Volume: 807 Unit price: 12.3 EUR
(41): Volume: 1489 Unit price: 12.3 EUR
(42): Volume: 2230 Unit price: 12.24 EUR
(43): Volume: 2230 Unit price: 12.24 EUR
(44): Volume: 4245 Unit price: 12.3 EUR
(45): Volume: 4560 Unit price: 12.3 EUR
Aggregated transactions
(45): Volume: 26006 Volume weighted average price: 12.28609 EUR
LASSILA & TIKANOJA PLC
Sirpa Huopalainen
General Counsel
For additional information, please contact
Sirpa Huopalainen
Tel. +358 40 5965241
