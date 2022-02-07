Seneca receives $75,000 from the City of Toronto to continue Newnham Campus greening project

Toronto, Feb. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Seneca has secured a second round of funding through the City of Toronto’s Greening Partnership Grant to add to the naturalized landscape at Newnham Campus.

Seneca has been the recipient of close to $150,000 through the funding. The first grant of $73,653 in 2020 led to 185 trees and 1,185 shrubs being planted at Newnham Campus. The new funding will support more sustainable landscaping work this spring, adding to the substantial investment Seneca has made in natural campus spaces over the past few years.

“Seneca is grateful for the City of Toronto’s continuous support of our sustainable landscape initiatives,” said Don Forster, Director, Office of Sustainability. “This funding will help us add more native plants, grasses and flowers to support pollinator pathways at Newnham Campus.”

The Newnham Campus greening project is one of the deliverables in Seneca’s sustainability plan, Our Path Forward. Launched in September 2021, the five-year plan charts a formal framework for becoming “the Sustainable Seneca.” Priorities include developing a sustainability policy, adding sustainability as one of Seneca’s core academic literacies and creating a greenhouse gas reduction plan.

“Seneca is leading the way in fostering a green campus and developing high quality sustainability initiatives,” said Don Valley North Councillor Shelley Carroll. “By further enhancing the naturalized landscape on campus through this additional grant, Seneca will continue to make valuable contributions towards increasing biodiversity and creating more sustainable green spaces in our rapidly growing community.”

Seneca continues to embed principles of sustainability in its academic programs, services, applied research and physical spaces. These efforts have resulted in a Silver STARS rating from the Association for the Advancement of Sustainability in Higher Education.

