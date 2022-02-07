Trillion Dollar Megatrends: CEOs of SNOW, RQHTF, NOW, and XTMIF Driving Revenue Growth in Fintech, Big Data, TeleHealth and Digital Transformation

NEW YORK, Feb. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wall Street Reporter, the trusted name in financial news since 1843, has published reports on the latest comments and insights from CEOs of: Snowflake Inc. (NYSE: SNOW), Reliq Health Technologies (OTC: RQHTF) (TSX.V: RHT), ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE: NOW) and XTM, Inc. (OTC: XTMIF) (CSE: PAID).



Today’s emerging megatrends and technologies are creating trillion dollar opportunities for disruptive innovation in how we live, work and play. Wall Street Reporter highlights the latest comments from industry thought leaders shaping our world today, and in the decades ahead:

Snowflake Inc. (NYSE: SNOW) CEO Frank Slootman: “Data is Beating Heart of Modern Enterprise”

“Enterprises and institutions have grown acutely aware how much they will end up relying on data operations, data analytics, and data science. Data is becoming the beating heart of the modern enterprise. So, the race is on to lay the foundation for a digital data driven infrastructure. Snowflake is and will be a critical enabler of this journey…We saw momentum accelerate in Q3 with product revenues growing 110% year-on-year to $312 million and remaining performance obligations growing to $1.8 billion. The net revenue retention rate expanded to 173% and we recorded our first positive non-GAAP operating income in the company's history….Our growth is driven by a diverse mix of customers, the 10 largest consumers in Q3 include four Fortune 500 companies, four companies less than 10 years old, and a Powered By Snowflake program partner...We are in the very early stages, but as you see from the metrics that we report on, there is a very, very steady aggressive growth happening quarter-on-quarter. But we haven't reached that tipping point yet where the floodgates open and things are expanding at a meteoric rate. But we're anticipating that that will happen at some point. It's very non-linear in the way the adoption is going to develop…”

XTM, Inc. (OTC: XTMIF) (CSE: PAID) Marilyn Schaffer CEO: “Poised for Exponential Growth with $1 Trillion Market Opportunity”

XTM Inc, (OTC: XTMIF) (CSE: PAID) CEO Marilyn Schaffer, a featured presenter at Wall Street Reporter’s NEXT SUPER STOCK livestream, reports XTMIF is set for exponential revenue growth as its fintech platform expands into the $1 Trillion+ US restaurant, hospitality and services market in the coming weeks.

XTMIF is a fintech company in the neo-banking space, providing mobile banking and payment solutions specializing in the hospitality, personal care and service industries throughout North America. XTMIF’s Today(™) app gives employees same day access to their earned wages and tips, via a mobile wallet and app. Same day access to tips and wages is a critical benefit in today’s tight labor market, and gives restaurants and services a competitive advantage in recruiting and retaining staff. XTMIF’s revenues are accelerating as more businesses adopt its fintech platform as a means to attract and retain staff.

CEO Marilyn Schaffer says XTMIF is poised for exponential growth in 2022 as it expands into the US market from Canada, and increasingly adapted by large restaurant and hospitality operators. Revenues are now scaling with +20-25% growth month-over-month. Marilyn shares that XTMIF’s revenue growth will be further turbocharged as it layers on additional services in the app, and further monetizes its large and growing user base. XTMIF is also eyeing a number of strategic acquisitions in the fintech space in coming months.

Reliq Health Technologies (OTC: RQHTF) (TSX.V: RHT) CEO Lisa Crossley: “Reliq Telehealth Platform Set for Explosive Revenue Growth in 2022”

Reliq Health Technologies (OTC:RQHTF) is now at an inflection point for explosive revenue growth and profitability shared CEO Lisa Crossley during a recent presentation at Wall Street Reporter’s NEXT SUPER STOCK livestream. RQHTF’s iUGO telehealth remote patient monitoring platform has gained significant traction over the past 12 months, and now has 200,000 patients under contract to be onboarded over the next 18-24 months - which represents over $120 Million in recurring annual revenue at full deployment.

RQHTF has just turned the corner to profitability and with a current run-rate of $24 million, and expected to double in 2022 as more contracted patients are onboarded. Lisa added that RQHTF is now starting to throw off significant cash flow, enabling the company to fund growth internally, without the need for capital raises in the near future. A NASDAQ uplisting is expected in 2022, allowing RQHTF valuation to better align with its peers in the telehealth and healthtech space.

Lisa explained how new patient contract growth is now “snowballing” - powered by expanded medicare and medicaid coverage and reimbursement amounts for virtual care services like RQHTF provides. RQHTF’s powerful iUGO telemedicine platform supports care coordination and community-based virtual healthcare, allows complex patients to receive high quality care at home, improving health outcomes, and reducing the cost of care delivery. iUGO Care provides real-time access to remote patient monitoring data, allowing for timely interventions by the care team to prevent costly hospital readmissions and ER visits.

ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE: NOW) Bill McDermott, CEO: “Built to Flourish in Any Economic Environment”

“..ServiceNow is uniquely positioned. We're growing like a fast-moving start-up with the profitability of a global market leader. We're on a clear growth trajectory to $15 billion plus by 2026. While our strong cash position preserves optionality, we don't depend on M&A for growth. While rising interest rates challenge others, ServiceNow's business model is built to flourish in any economic environment. We are not opportunity constrained as our customers' need for digital transformation is ever expanding. Our organic growth machine is in full flight, and our pipeline is stronger than ever. Our 99% renewal rate is one of several lead indicators for sustained performance moving forward… As enterprises build, deploy, monitor and service technology, our IT workflow business is at the core. IT service management was in 16 of our top 20 Q4 deals, with 19 deals over $1 million. IT operations management was in 18 of our top 20, with 21 deals over $1 million…We had a record 135 deals over $1 million, which was up 50% year-over-year…”

