Andes Technology Corp. and Intel Foundry Services Bring RISC-V Solutions to Build an Open Ecosystem

San Jose, Feb. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Andes Technology Corporation (TWSE: 6533; SIN: US03420C2089; ISIN: US03420C1099), a leading supplier of high efficiency, low-power 32/64-bit RISC-V processor cores and Founding Premier member of RISC-V International, announced that Andes has joined Intel Foundry Services’ effort to help build out its RISC-V intensive part of $1B Foundry Innovation Ecosystem. Andes Technology offers a wide range of RISC-V processors and integrated hardware/software development environments used to design diversified SoCs from low-power MCUs to innovative datacenter servers. With the launch of Intel Foundry Service Accelerator – IP Alliance Program and Intel’s decision to make a significant investment in the RISC-V ecosystem for open source software development, this partnership will bring significant competitiveness to customers that will leverage IFS to manufacture their RISC-V systems on chip.

Today, Andes’ complete AndeStar™ V5 RISC-V CPU IP families from the single-issue 25-series and 27-series to the superscalar 45-series are all available for IFS customers with hardware evaluation kit and software solution for easy SoC development and integration. Going forward, Andes' RISC-V CPU IP families will support new IFS advanced processes when available.

“Active collaboration is the key to strengthen an ecosystem. We welcome Intel’s active participation to develop the RISC-V software ecosystem. We will provide our RISC-V processor platform and integrated software solution, on top of which Intel can base their development.” said Charlie Su, President and CTO of Andes Technology Corp. “The total SoC shipments of Andes customers have surpassed the milestone of 10 billion in 2021, with 3 billion in 2021 alone, while RISC-V based products have shown their high growth rate. We are happy to learn Intel Foundry Services will be actively involved in RISC-V ecosystem and manufacture RISC-V based chips. It will help our customers to deliver their innovated SoCs, especially in the crunch time of the foundry capacities. Andes and IFS become RISC-V ecosystem partners, and Andes is committed to supporting IFS’ customers with Andes RISC-V products and solutions as well.”

“We are thrilled to welcome Andes Technology Corp. into the Intel Foundry Service Accelerator IP Alliance program,” said Bob Brennan, VP and General Manager, Customer Solutions Engineering, Intel Foundry Services. “Designers targeting the Intel state of the art advanced process foundry can be assured of access to a robust, comprehensive design ecosystem, process technologies, advanced packaging technologies, and manufacturing capability. With this announcement, Intel Foundry Services is well positioned to offer IP optimized for all three of the industry’s leading ISAs: x86, Arm and RISC-V. With our ecosystem partners, Intel Foundry Services will bring an immense production capacity to greatly ease the global chip shortage that JP Morgan Chase predicts will drag into 2022. Certainly RISC-V based chips are welcome and supported.”

More and more major semiconductor companies worldwide adopt the RISC-V ISA and join the RISC-V Ecosystem. It in turn helps advance the RISC-V ISA to meet the fast pace of new technology developments. As a key player in the RISC-V ecosystem, Andes continues to invest in R&D talents to develop the next-generation RISC-V processors for the emerging applications such as 5G, ADAS, AI/machine learning, AR /VR, blockchain, cloud computing, data center server and HPC, IoT, storage, security, and wireless devices. The cooperation and commitment of two leading vendors will strengthen both RISC-V and IFS ecosystems and accelerate customer’s time-to-market.