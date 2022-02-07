Visit Pensacola Invites Travelers to Discover 'The Way to Beach' With Dynamic New Website

PENSACOLA, Fla., Feb. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Visit Pensacola has unveiled a new website for the Florida gulf coast destination to promote the region as a top choice for leisure travelers, groups, meetings and events. Developed in collaboration with Tempest — a leading digital solutions provider for the Destination Marketing industry — the new VisitPensacola.com enhances the trip-planning process in order to benefit the Pensacola hospitality community and generate economic impact through tourism.

Website visitors benefit from a user experience as smooth as the destination's sugar-white beaches and as immersive as the emerald waters of the Gulf of Mexico. A user-centered information architecture and mobile-first navigation allow audiences on any device to easily access resources relevant to their interests. An increased emphasis has been placed on filling each page with rich photography and video, while custom design elements draw upon Pensacola's unique attributes.

The website offers new ways for Pensacola's community to engage with the 1.7 million website visits to VisitPensacola.com each year. Visit Pensacola has partnered with Destination Signals, Tempest's new community engagement program, to enhance the exposure of local businesses through promotional opportunities within blogs, landing pages and other content pieces on the website.

Constructed on the publisher-first Craft Content Management System (CMS), Visit Pensacola has complete control over the site's content and dynamic layout, able to easily update existing elements or create new content pieces that provide a user experience as inspiring as the homepage.

"This dynamic new website will dramatically improve Visit Pensacola's ability to market our visitor experience to potential travelers around the globe," said Darien Schaefer, President and CEO of Visit Pensacola. "We worked closely with the Tempest team to ensure the design and user experience of the site authentically portrays the spirit of our destination."

"The new VisitPensacola.com website is an immersive digital platform built on advanced technology that delivers unparalleled flexibility, allowing the Visit Pensacola team to execute its critical mission to drive economic impact for the Pensacola community through travel," shared Jenny Rose, Vice President of Integrated Marketing Services at Tempest.

ABOUT VISIT PENSACOLA

Visit Pensacola is the destination organization for Escambia County, which includes Pensacola, Pensacola Beach and Perdido Key. With over 450 years of rich history and 18 miles of sugar-white sand beaches bordered by the emerald-green waters of the Gulf of Mexico, visitors from all over the world are lured to our pristine shores every year. Visit Pensacola supports the community vision of tourism by serving as the central body responsible for building tourism as an economic engine for our community through leadership, connection, collaboration and communication.

ABOUT TEMPEST

Tempest is a leading destination solutions provider trusted by over 200 destination organizations across North America. Tempest partners with destination organizations to build value for their communities through its web, marketing, cloud software, and community engagement solutions. For more information about Tempest, please visit www.tempest.im.

