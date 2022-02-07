Aéroports de Paris SA - Voting rights as of 31 January 2022

English French

7 February 2022

Aéroports de Paris SA

Information regarding the voting rights and shares

as of 31 January 2022

Statement according to Article L. 233-8-II of the French Commercial Code and 223-16 of the General Regulations of the “Autorité des Marchés Financiers”

ISIN: FR0010340141

Ticker: ADP

Listing place: Euronext Paris

Market: Euronext Paris - Compartment A – SRD

Date Total number of shares Total number of gross voting rights Total number of net voting rights1 31/01/2022 98 960 602 171,808,109 171,793,859

1 Gross voting rights less shares without voting rights

Investor Relations: Audrey Arnoux, Head of Investor Relations +33 6 61 27 07 39 - invest@adp.fr

Press contact: Lola Bourget, Head of Medias and Reputation Department +33 1 74 25 23 23

Groupe ADP develops and manages airports, including Paris-Charles de Gaulle, Paris-Orly and Paris-Le Bourget. In 2019, the group handled through its brand Paris Aéroport more than 108 million passengers and 2.2 million metric tons of freight and mail at Paris-Charles de Gaulle and Paris-Orly, and more than 110 million passengers in airports abroad. Boasting an exceptional geographic location and a major catchment area, the Group is pursuing its strategy of adapting and modernizing its terminal facilities and upgrading quality of services; the group also intends to develop its retail and real estate businesses. In 2019, group revenue stood at €4,700 million and net income at €588 million.

Registered office: 1 rue de France – 93290 Tremblay en France, France. A public limited company (Société Anonyme) with share capital of €296,881,806. Registered in the Bobigny Trade and Company Register under no. 552 016 628.

