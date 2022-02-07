Disclosure of transactions in own shares from January 31st to February 04th, 2022

| Source: VINCI VINCI

Nanterre, FRANCE

                           Paris, February 07th, 2022

                                          

Disclosure of transactions in own shares

From January 31st to February 04th, 2022

Within the framework of the authorization granted by the General Meeting of VINCI SA of April 8, 2021 to trade in its shares and in accordance with the regulations relating to share buybacks, VINCI SA (LEI:213800WFQ334R8UXUG83) declares the purchases of treasury shares below (FR0000125486), carried out from January 31st to February 04th, 2022 :

I- Aggregate presentation by day and by market

Issuer’s nameDate of transactionIdentifying code of financial instrumentAggregated daily volume (in number of shares)Daily weighted average price of the purchased shares in EuroMarket (MIC code)
VINCI31/01/2022FR00001254866083196,4323XPAR
VINCI31/01/2022FR00001254862905396,3811CEUX
VINCI31/01/2022FR0000125486463796,3987TQEX
VINCI31/01/2022FR0000125486432896,3883AQEU
VINCI01/02/2022FR00001254862564297,3501XPAR
VINCI01/02/2022FR00001254862435897,3700CEUX
VINCI02/02/2022FR00001254862500097,9423XPAR
VINCI02/02/2022FR00001254861500097,9533CEUX
VINCI03/02/2022FR00001254863492697,6414XPAR
VINCI03/02/2022FR00001254862217197,6047CEUX
VINCI04/02/2022FR00001254864720997,7554XPAR
VINCI04/02/2022FR0000125486279197,4943CEUX
      
  TOTAL295 94697,2391 

II - Details of transactions

In accordance with Article 5 (1) (b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (Regulation on market abuse), detailed information is available on the VINCI website: https://www.vinci.com/vinci.nsf/en/finance-stock-market-shareholders-transactions/pages/index.htm

_______________________

Attachment


Attachments

Declaration hebdo- rachat d'actions NATIXIS- du 31Jan-04Feb 2022 vGB