Paris, February 07th, 2022

Disclosure of transactions in own shares

From January 31st to February 04th, 2022

Within the framework of the authorization granted by the General Meeting of VINCI SA of April 8, 2021 to trade in its shares and in accordance with the regulations relating to share buybacks, VINCI SA (LEI:213800WFQ334R8UXUG83) declares the purchases of treasury shares below (FR0000125486), carried out from January 31st to February 04th, 2022 :

I- Aggregate presentation by day and by market

Issuer’s name Date of transaction Identifying code of financial instrument Aggregated daily volume (in number of shares) Daily weighted average price of the purchased shares in Euro Market (MIC code) VINCI 31/01/2022 FR0000125486 60831 96,4323 XPAR VINCI 31/01/2022 FR0000125486 29053 96,3811 CEUX VINCI 31/01/2022 FR0000125486 4637 96,3987 TQEX VINCI 31/01/2022 FR0000125486 4328 96,3883 AQEU VINCI 01/02/2022 FR0000125486 25642 97,3501 XPAR VINCI 01/02/2022 FR0000125486 24358 97,3700 CEUX VINCI 02/02/2022 FR0000125486 25000 97,9423 XPAR VINCI 02/02/2022 FR0000125486 15000 97,9533 CEUX VINCI 03/02/2022 FR0000125486 34926 97,6414 XPAR VINCI 03/02/2022 FR0000125486 22171 97,6047 CEUX VINCI 04/02/2022 FR0000125486 47209 97,7554 XPAR VINCI 04/02/2022 FR0000125486 2791 97,4943 CEUX TOTAL 295 946 97,2391

II - Details of transactions

In accordance with Article 5 (1) (b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (Regulation on market abuse), detailed information is available on the VINCI website: https://www.vinci.com/vinci.nsf/en/finance-stock-market-shareholders-transactions/pages/index.htm

