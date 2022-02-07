PURA and USMJ Plan Media Blitz Around EVERx CBD Sports Beverage Campaign

Dallas, Texas, Feb. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Puration, Inc. (OTC Pink: PURA) and North American Cannabis Holding’s (OTC Pink: USMJ) today announced the two companies are planning independent media campaigns around the imminent launch of USMJ’s marketing relaunch of the EVERx CBD Sports Nutrition Beverage.

PURA recently sold its EVERx CBD Sports Nutrition Beverage line to USMJ in exchange for a royalty agreement.

USMJ recently announced the launch of an initiative to expand the company’s ecommerce business. That initiative will be triggered by a marketing relaunch of the EVERx CBD Sports Nutrition Beverage

EVERx is currently available for sale on USMJ’s ecommerce site, www.USMJ.com . EVERx is a leading CBD beverage within the sports nutrition market. USMJ’s cannabis ecommerce expansion is expected to boost EVERx sales and in turn, royalty payments to PURA.

With the media attention expected from the EVERx marketing relaunch, PURA plans to launch an independent media campaign to funnel the media attention toward gaining increased awareness for PURA’s new industrial hemp business focus.

PURA recently published a 2022 strategic overview detailing the company’s plan to grow revenue and increase shareholder value by driving market wide demand for the “multitude of yet to be realized uses of hemp.”

PURA anticipates generating $1 million in revenue in 2022 with the potential to reach $10 million in revenue this year.

For more information on Puration, visit http://www.purationinc.com

