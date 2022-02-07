Lamar Advertising Company to Release Fourth Quarter Ended December 31, 2021 Operating Results

BATON ROUGE, La., Feb. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lamar Advertising Company (Nasdaq: “LAMR”) will release its fourth quarter ended December 31, 2021 earnings report before the market opens on Friday, February 25, 2022. Lamar will host a conference call on Friday, February 25, 2022 at 8:00 a.m. (Central time) to discuss the Company’s results and answer questions relating to company operations.



Instructions for dialing into Lamar’s conference call are provided below:

All Callers: 1-203-518-9859 or 1-800-343-1703 Passcode: 52145 Live Webcast: www.lamar.com/About/Investors/Presentations

A replay version of the call will be available until Friday, March 4, 2022 on the “Investor Webcasts & Presentations” section of Lamar’s website, www.lamar.com.

Company Contact: Buster Kantrow Director of Investor Relations (225) 926-1000 bkantrow@lamar.com









