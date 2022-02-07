Intervest Offices & Warehouses NV: With new recruitment, expansion of Intervest’s logistics portfolio in the Netherlands also translates into local presence.

The recruitment of Boaz Bertrams as asset & portfolio manager Netherlands
underlines the strategic intention of Intervest Offices & Warehouses
to further expand the portfolio in the Netherlands.
Attachment
Source: Intervest Offices & Warehouses NV
Antwerpen, BELGIUM
Attachment