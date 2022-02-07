The Ascent Digital Platform Expands: SBA Introduces Course in Government Contracting to Online Digital Learning Platform

Washington, Feb. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, the U.S. Small Business Administration ( SBA) announced the launch of Journey 6 of the Ascent e-learning platform focused on educating women business owners about venturing into government contracting to help expand their businesses.

The Government Contracting Journey 6 identifies opportunities and prepares businesses to pursue those prospects. The new journey has six components or excursions:

Government As Your Customers – helps the user understand government as a customer.

Government Contracting Opportunities – evaluates contracting opportunities with local, state, and federal governments.

Government Subcontracting Opportunities – helps to identify subcontracting opportunities.

Set-Aside Certifications - guides the business through what is needed to plan and pursue federal government contracting certifications.

Federal Solicitations – analyzes the components of the federal solicitation process

General Services Administration (GSA) Contracts – analyzes opportunities for GSA contracts.

“Access to digital and online training platforms remain critical to support women entrepreneurs with recovery and knowledge share. Over the last year, nearly 30,000 women entrepreneurs have leveraged the Ascent platform for its online education,” stated SBA Assistant Administrator of the Office for Women’s Business Ownership, Natalie Madeira Cofield. “As women remain the fastest-growing entrepreneurial segment in the nation, and complementing our in-person centers, Ascent helps SBA reach more women where they are and when they need it.”

“The Office of Entrepreneurial Development (OED) is committed to transforming our learning ecosystem to be more timely, relevant and meet small businesses where they are right now. We embody this approach with the release of the Ascent government contracting journey. OED’s Ascent is a significant pillar of our Strategic Learning Initiative within our OED Office of Entrepreneurship Education,” stated SBA Associate Administrator of the Office for Entrepreneurial Development Mark Madrid . “We look forward to announcing more educational initiatives to empower our small business ecosystems, including women-owned firms, to build back better and thrive.”

Women entrepreneurs start and own nearly half of all businesses in the United States employ 9.4 million workers, generate $1.9 trillion in revenue, and represent all industries. Ascent offers several key journeys to assist women business owners with strategies toward growth and success, including Disaster & Economic Recovery, Strategic Marketing, Your People, Your Business Financial Strategy, and Access to Capital. Each journey contains content and tools needed to grow your business. Additional topics will be added over time.

Visit Ascent.SBA.gov and register for your free access today. For additional opportunities on how women entrepreneurs can start, grow and recover, visit SBA.gov or contact your local SBA District Office .

