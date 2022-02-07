Zoe Partners With Pure Financial Advisors to Provide Trustworthy Wealth Planning to Clients

NEW YORK, Feb. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zoe, a digital wealth platform leader in connecting clients with leading financial advisors, is pleased to introduce one of their new Advisor Network partners. After a lengthy vetting process designed to ensure they provide top-of-the-line financial planning and investment management with a client-first mindset, Zoe is pleased to announce that Pure Financial Advisors was accepted as a registered independent advisory firm (RIA) partner.

Pure Financial Advisors, ranked among RIA Channel's Top 100 ETF Power Users and Advisory HQ's Top 12 San Diego Financial Advisors & RIAs, was founded in 2007 by Michael Fenison. His goal was to create positive change in the financial industry by building a financial planning firm that emphasized tax planning and an institutional approach to investing. Importantly, Pure Financial was designed to be free from all conflicts of interest, and to act as fiduciaries, always placing their clients' interests above their own.

Pure Financial serves 3,400 clients and managed approximately $4.0 billion in client assets as of 1/31/2022. While their main focus is providing comprehensive retirement planning services and tax-optimized investment management, the firm also offers support in other areas of financial planning, including cash flow analysis, Pension and Social Security claiming strategies, risk management, insurance analysis, and estate planning.

The firm has a strong focus on education as the core of everything they do. Their advisors believe that the world and the industry are constantly evolving and as that happens, the best thing to do is continue learning and improving. With that in mind, they collaborate with leading academics, host events, and create strategies to educate their clients to find the best way to reach their financial goals. Pure Financials' employees teach hundreds of webinars, classes, and seminars each year, and the firm also produces the Your Money, Your Wealth TV show and podcast.

"Zoe has been a great channel of growth for our firm. Aside from connecting us with great prospective clients, our advisors receive notes and feedback that help them further understand and address each client's unique situation. This partnership is without a doubt a great milestone for our mission of adding value through trustworthy financial advice to more clients countrywide," said Joseph Anderson, CFP®, AIF®, CEO & President at Pure Financial.

"Just like Fenison, I founded Zoe because I saw many flaws in the financial industry and I wanted to do something about it. I'm confident that the partnership with Pure Financial Advisors is helping many clients find innovative and trustworthy advice through Zoe," said Andres Garcia-Amaya, CFA®, Zoe's Founder & CEO. "This partnership is contributing to fixing things that once seemed doomed by a broken industry," he added.

Learn more about Zoe at www.zoefin.com

Apply to join the Zoe Network at www.zoefin.com/join-as-an-advisor

If you have any questions about the awards listed or designations mentioned or want to learn more about Pure Financial, visit https://purefinancial.com

About Zoe

Zoe was founded with one mission: to accelerate wealth creation through exceptional client experience and innovative technology. The company's human experts, alongside powerful technology, remove the friction from working with a financial advisor. Through Zoe's platform, you will be matched with Zoe Certified Financial Advisors across the United States, based on your unique financial situation and objectives. Zoe's thoughtfully curated network of interest-aligned financial advisors and financial planners includes only the top 5% in the country.

