Hospital Management Solutions Market Size to Reach Revenues of USD 62.17 Billion by 2027 – Arizton

Chicago, Feb. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The hospital management solutions market is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 12.48% during the period 2021−2027.
Key Highlights Offered in the Report:
- The global hospital management solutions market is anticipated to grow due to rise in demand for managing patient information, scheduling appointments, checking hospital inventory, minimizing clinical errors.
- In 2021, clinical practice management accounted for the highest share in the global hospital management solutions market.
- Based on delivery mode, in 2021, web and cloud based accounted for the highest share due to its effectivity and automated workflow for remotely delivering updates.
- Based on modality, in 2021, integrated accounted for the highest share due to its incorporation with electronic medical records, medical billing, practice management and others.
- In 2021, hospitals accounted for the highest share as these forms the largest chain of healthcare centers widely adopting Hospital Management Solutions.
Key Offerings:
- Market Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2021−2027
- Market Dynamics – Leading trends, growth drivers, restraints, and investment opportunities
- Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis by type, delivery mode, modality, end-user, and geography
- Competitive Landscape – 4 key vendors and 50 other vendors
Hospital Management Solutions Market – Segmentation
- Laboratory management software (LMS) deals with clinical laboratory automation and enhances the efficiency of the process. It effectively manages the flow of samples and associated data for improving lab efficiency. It helps in standardizing tests, procedures, and workflows, providing accurate controls of the process.
- In 2021, the web and cloud-based segments accounted for 56.08% of the HMS market. Web and cloud-based hospital management software helps to access diverse solutions in healthcare settings to manage daily activities efficiently. Cloud-based hospital management software is internet-based and works on an on-demand network accessing system.
- An integrated hospital management system (IMHS) includes heterogeneous management systems such as appointment scheduling, patient registration and administration, outpatient management, inpatient admission, discharge and transfer, diagnostic software, EHR software, billing, and others.
Market Segmentation by Type
- Clinical Practice Management
- Laboratory Management
- Pharmacy Management
- Hospital Inventory Management
- Revenue Cycle Management
- Patient Management
- Others
Market Segmentation by Delivery Mode
- Web & Cloud-Based
- On-Premises
Market Segmentation by Modality
- Integrated
- Standalone
Market Segmentation by End-User
- Hospitals
- Clinics
- Others
Hospital Management Solutions Market – Dynamics
Real-time Locating Services (RTLS) in asset management and patient-tracking solution that experienced high growth. The technology can integrate with other healthcare IT solutions and facilitate improvised workflow, lower costs, and raise clinical quality. Some constant threats for hospitals, such as patient risks, include hospital-acquired infections (HAIs), medical equipment errors, or physical attacks that can be reduced by RTLS. RTLS solutions include different technology platforms such as Wi-Fi, infrared, Bluetooth low energy, low frequency, and others; tags and badges; hardware infrastructure such as readers and exciters; and other components such as servers, middleware, and end-user software. RTLS can be of various types and includes estimation based RTLS solutions that enable hospital floor or unit tracking. On the contrary, clinical grade locating systems can track rooms, beds, bays, and shelves for true workflow automation.
Key Drivers and Trends fueling Market Growth:
- Enormous Data Mounting in Healthcare Organizations
- Evolution of Smart Hospital Adopting HMS
- Managing High Volumes of Healthcare Data
- Updating & Upgrading Healthcare Software
Hospital Management Solutions Market – Geography
In 2021, North America accounted for 39.30% of the HMS market. Due to the rising demand for streamlined operations, efficient workflow, and enhanced storage facilities management of patient data, the preference for HMS grew in the region. Growing chronic conditions among the elderly also surges hospital admissions, thus burden on healthcare organizations for maintaining the huge healthcare data. In addition, growing clinical errors, operational failures, high incoming of patient data, increasing healthcare workforce, and many others have raised pressure on the government and healthcare organizations to adopt HMS. Handling medical billing plays a crucial role in hospital management. Rise in medical billing errors due to incorrect billing, unbundling, failure to follow hospital billing guidelines, and others.
Market Segmentation by Geography
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- UK
- Italy
- Spain
- APAC
- China
- Japan
- India
- South Korea
- Australia
- Latin America
- Brazil
- Mexico
- Argentina
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- South Africa
- Saudi Arabia
Major Vendors
- Cerner Corporation
- General Electric Company
- AMI Healthcare
- McKesson
Other Prominent Vendors
- ABOUT Healthcare
- ACG Infotech
- Adroit Infosystems
- Allscripts Healthcare
- Assist Practice Management Services
- Attune Technologies
- Birlamedisoft
- BR Softech
- CareCloud
- California Medical Billing Services
- Care Logistics
- CenTrak
- ChartLogic
- Chetu
- Cigna
- Cloud 9 Medical Solutions
- Cognosys
- Coronis Health
- Dataman Computer Systems
- DocPulse
- DrChrono
- EHealthSource
- Eastern software systems
- eClinicalWorks
- Epic Systems
- Expedien
- Gescis technologies
- HealthQuist
- Infinity Technology
- Infor
- Infosys
- ITDOSE INFOSYSTEMS
- JVS Group
- Koninklijke Philips
- MediMizer
- Midmark
- Neusoft
- NextGen Healthcare
- Practo
- Progressive Healthcare Solutions
- RK Solutions
- Sapphire
- Simul8
- SoftClinic Software
- Softech Infosys
- Sonitor Technologies
- STANLEY Healthcare
- Raster Images
- TiaTech Health Technologies
- YRO Systems
Explore our healthcare & lifesciences profile to know more about the industry.
