Hospital Management Solutions Market Size to Reach Revenues of USD 62.17 Billion by 2027 – Arizton

Chicago, Feb. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The hospital management solutions market is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 12.48% during the period 2021−2027.



Key Highlights Offered in the Report:

The global hospital management solutions market is anticipated to grow due to rise in demand for managing patient information, scheduling appointments, checking hospital inventory, minimizing clinical errors. In 2021, clinical practice management accounted for the highest share in the global hospital management solutions market. Based on delivery mode, in 2021, web and cloud based accounted for the highest share due to its effectivity and automated workflow for remotely delivering updates. Based on modality, in 2021, integrated accounted for the highest share due to its incorporation with electronic medical records, medical billing, practice management and others. In 2021, hospitals accounted for the highest share as these forms the largest chain of healthcare centers widely adopting Hospital Management Solutions.





Key Offerings:

Market Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2021−2027

Market Dynamics – Leading trends, growth drivers, restraints, and investment opportunities

Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis by type, delivery mode, modality, end-user, and geography

Competitive Landscape – 4 key vendors and 50 other vendors

Hospital Management Solutions Market – Segmentation

Laboratory management software (LMS) deals with clinical laboratory automation and enhances the efficiency of the process. It effectively manages the flow of samples and associated data for improving lab efficiency. It helps in standardizing tests, procedures, and workflows, providing accurate controls of the process.

In 2021, the web and cloud-based segments accounted for 56.08% of the HMS market. Web and cloud-based hospital management software helps to access diverse solutions in healthcare settings to manage daily activities efficiently. Cloud-based hospital management software is internet-based and works on an on-demand network accessing system.

An integrated hospital management system (IMHS) includes heterogeneous management systems such as appointment scheduling, patient registration and administration, outpatient management, inpatient admission, discharge and transfer, diagnostic software, EHR software, billing, and others.





Market Segmentation by Type

Clinical Practice Management

Laboratory Management

Pharmacy Management

Hospital Inventory Management

Revenue Cycle Management

Patient Management

Others





Market Segmentation by Delivery Mode

Web & Cloud-Based

On-Premises

Market Segmentation by Modality

Integrated

Standalone

Market Segmentation by End-User

Hospitals

Clinics

Others





Hospital Management Solutions Market – Dynamics

Real-time Locating Services (RTLS) in asset management and patient-tracking solution that experienced high growth. The technology can integrate with other healthcare IT solutions and facilitate improvised workflow, lower costs, and raise clinical quality. Some constant threats for hospitals, such as patient risks, include hospital-acquired infections (HAIs), medical equipment errors, or physical attacks that can be reduced by RTLS. RTLS solutions include different technology platforms such as Wi-Fi, infrared, Bluetooth low energy, low frequency, and others; tags and badges; hardware infrastructure such as readers and exciters; and other components such as servers, middleware, and end-user software. RTLS can be of various types and includes estimation based RTLS solutions that enable hospital floor or unit tracking. On the contrary, clinical grade locating systems can track rooms, beds, bays, and shelves for true workflow automation.

Key Drivers and Trends fueling Market Growth:

Enormous Data Mounting in Healthcare Organizations

Evolution of Smart Hospital Adopting HMS

Managing High Volumes of Healthcare Data

Updating & Upgrading Healthcare Software

Hospital Management Solutions Market – Geography

In 2021, North America accounted for 39.30% of the HMS market. Due to the rising demand for streamlined operations, efficient workflow, and enhanced storage facilities management of patient data, the preference for HMS grew in the region. Growing chronic conditions among the elderly also surges hospital admissions, thus burden on healthcare organizations for maintaining the huge healthcare data. In addition, growing clinical errors, operational failures, high incoming of patient data, increasing healthcare workforce, and many others have raised pressure on the government and healthcare organizations to adopt HMS. Handling medical billing plays a crucial role in hospital management. Rise in medical billing errors due to incorrect billing, unbundling, failure to follow hospital billing guidelines, and others.

Market Segmentation by Geography

North America US Canada

Europe Germany France UK Italy Spain

APAC China Japan India South Korea Australia

Latin America Brazil Mexico Argentina

Middle East & Africa Turkey South Africa Saudi Arabia







Major Vendors

Cerner Corporation

General Electric Company

AMI Healthcare

McKesson

Other Prominent Vendors

ABOUT Healthcare

ACG Infotech

Adroit Infosystems

Allscripts Healthcare

Assist Practice Management Services

Attune Technologies

Birlamedisoft

BR Softech

CareCloud

California Medical Billing Services

Care Logistics

CenTrak

ChartLogic

Chetu

Cigna

Cloud 9 Medical Solutions

Cognosys

Coronis Health

Dataman Computer Systems

DocPulse

DrChrono

EHealthSource

Eastern software systems

eClinicalWorks

Epic Systems

Expedien

Gescis technologies

HealthQuist

Infinity Technology

Infor

Infosys

ITDOSE INFOSYSTEMS

JVS Group

Koninklijke Philips

MediMizer

Midmark

Neusoft

NextGen Healthcare

Practo

Progressive Healthcare Solutions

RK Solutions

Sapphire

Simul8

SoftClinic Software

Softech Infosys

Sonitor Technologies

STANLEY Healthcare

Raster Images

TiaTech Health Technologies

YRO Systems

