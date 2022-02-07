Cannabis Marketing Solutions Provider Alpine IQ Teams Up With E-commerce Leader Olla

BROOMFIELD, Colo., Feb. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alpine IQ, the omni-channel messaging leader whose digital data management and loyalty programs are the gold standard for cannabis retailers, today announced its integration with Olla, a next-gen online ordering engine for cannabis retailers, offering flexible, highly-customizable omni-channel ordering experiences. The partnership will provide Olla customers with a seamless approach to both growing their consumer bases via easy loyalty program sign ups, and increasing the lifetime value of existing consumers by facilitating loyalty redemption at the point of sale.



“Alpine IQ has a well-established reputation for innovation,” says Nico Nezhat, Olla co-founder and CEO. “We’re thrilled to introduce our integration to offer cannabis retailers a high-converting, engaging, and highly-secure checkout experience where customers can directly view and redeem rewards directly within their online store, and look forward to continuing to innovate alongside the Alpine IQ team.”

The Olla partnership promises to be another successful growth-generator for Alpine IQ, pushing the Colorado-based company one step closer to its goal of becoming the world’s most valuable loyalty partner for dispensaries. Alpine IQ markets a full suite of tools to protect, segment, promote, and sync consumer experiences both in-store and online. The Alpine IQ product lineup includes many components that work seamlessly together on top of cannabis-specific third parties to power loyalty systems, mobile apps, text messaging, point of sale, marketing automation, referral programs, store review automation, in-store screens, and more.

By integrating with Olla’s white-labeled, next-gen eCommerce platform, retailers are able to not only offer an incredibly streamlined and efficient shopping experience for their customers, but are also able to closely tie their promotions and marketing efforts directly to their outbound messaging. Retailers can glean impactful insights from their customer data sourced both from Alpine IQ and Olla, and leverage deep-linking functionality within Olla to offer maximum relevancy and impact to their loyalty subscribers.

"The Alpine IQ Olla integration provides growth-minded retailers a competitive advantage,” said Nicholas Paschal, co-founder and CEO of Alpine IQ. “Innovating and empowering dispensaries to maximize retail opportunities is at the heart of Alpine IQ, and this integration delivers on that.”

Those interested in learning more about the benefits of the integration can sign up for the February 24th webinar, hosted by Olla, featuring Alpine IQ’s VP of Customer Success, Morgan Bradshaw.

About Alpine IQ

Alpine IQ empowers the legal cannabis industry by providing customer-focused technology to help retailers of all sizes resolve growth challenges and generate revenue. The company provides customers with the industry’s most extensive suite of tools to protect, segment, and promote all in-store and online operations.

About Olla

Olla empowers cannabis retailers with the industry's first and leading white-labeled eCommerce platform, driving sales, engagement, and customer loyalty through its customizable mobile-first interface and powerful marketing tools. Offering online pre-order, curbside pickup, home delivery & interactive in-store ordering, Olla powers retailers nationwide.

Media Contact:

Joshua Levitt

PR for Alpine IQ

josh@fikacollective.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/455121ef-8e3f-442b-9e17-ea7267e03424